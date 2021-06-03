3 out of the 5 Brazilians from 90 Day Fiance are still married

Out of the 5 Brazilians that have been a part of 90 Day Fiance, three of them are still married. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance, there have been five Brazilians who viewers watched come over to the United States on K-1 visas to get married to their partners, and three of them are still married.

The five Brazilians that have been featured on 90 Day Fiane have had very different personalities, from temperamental and dramatic to naive and sweet.

Each Brazilian woman had unique trials and tribulation to resolve, or not, with their partners and three of them have overcome a lot of obstacles to remain together, while two of them did not work out with their spouses.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Two Brazilians have divorced their husbands from 90 Day Fiance

Perhaps the most notable Brazilian to come from 90 Day Fiance is Larissa Lima. Her fiery personality and toxic behavior led her and her husband Colt Johnson down an abusive and unpredictable path to divorce.

Larissa could not stand Colt’s lies and his mother and she was not able to control her temper about either one and ended up with three domestic violence cases against her.

After her divorce, Larissa moved on to another man named Eric Nichols whom she had also had a rough on and off-again relationship with. It is also still possible for Larissa to be deported back to Brazil as Colt removed his support for her amid their divorce. For now, she is focusing on her OnlyFans career and enhancing her body.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Larissa moved on from Colt with Eric but has had plenty of issues with him too. Pic credit: TLC

The other Brazilian that didn’t last with her husband was Cassia Tavares. The 23-year old married 38-year-old Jason Hitch after she had dated his friend and it didn’t work out.

They couldn’t agree on much on anything and it became clear that Cassia had different aspirations than Jason. Jason also filed a domestic violence claim against Cassia that he later withdrew, but they ultimately got a divorce. Cassia has since moved on and married an Italian man and is living in Italy with him.

3 of the 90 Day fiance Brazilians are still married

43-year-old Michael Jessen met 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Custodio on his friend’s yacht and he said it was love at first sight. They fought hard to overcome the age difference and successfully acclimate Juliana to his kids and his ex-wife.

Karine Martins and Paul Staele have had a strange and at times toxic relationship, but have managed to have two children together and improve their relationship.

Paul’s difficult personality and inability to provide for Karine was a serious point of contention for them, but it appears that they have seen success through OnlyFans and made their situation better as a result.

Karine and Paul’s relationship has survived a lot of tough moments and harsh criticism. Pic credit: TLC

Mormons and virgins Alan and Kirlyam met when they were teenagers and Alan was in Brazil on a mission for his church. They ended up reconnecting a few years later.

Kirlyam and Alan married and have had a successful relationship, with their faith as a pillar, and recently welcomed their second child.

Paul and Karine and Larissa have had the most success within the 90 Day Fiance franchise and have been featured on the spinoff Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.