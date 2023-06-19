10th Annual American Reality Television Awards exclusive sneak peek: Nominations for Outstanding Returning Cast

The 10th Annual American Reality Television Awards are coming up soon, and ahead of the big day, Monsters and Critics has an exclusive sneak peek at one of the first categories.

We’re talking about the reality TV series with the Best Returning Cast.

Voting is about to open up and runs through July 20, so get ready to cast your vote, and let us know who your favorite reality shows and stars are, then watch them receive recognition for their hard work!

We all have a favorite series with a cast that keeps bringing the drama and fun every season, making us want to tune in year after year.

Some of them have us on the edge of our seats, in shock from over-the-top drama or waiting to see who will prevail in a battle of the blenders. Others aren’t there for shock value, instead opting for feel-good moments and a closer look at a beloved family.

Now, the best shows on television are being honored for their ability to keep us coming back for more.

Outstanding Returning Cast nominees for the 10th Annual American Reality Television Awards

The nominees for Outstanding Returning Cast for the 10th Annual American Reality TV Awards are as diverse as reality TV itself. With a group of shows this good, it’s impossible to predict who might even win.

Without further ado, here are the nominees this year:

Basketball Wives (VH1)

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (ANIMAL PLANET)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

MasterChef: Back To Win (FOX)

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (BRAVO)

Real Housewives of New Jersey (BRAVO)

Vanderpump Rules (BRAVO)

Welcome To Plathville (TLC)

Big winners from the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards

It seems like just yesterday that we were announcing winners for the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards, and there were some big winners.

Darcey and Stacey Silva took home the Reality Royalty prize, while Celebrity Family Feud won Outstanding Game Show.

America’s Got Talent won Best Judging Panel, while The Bachelor won Best Overall Show.

Last year, The Irwins won the award for Outstanding Cast with their series Crikey! It’s The Irwins, which means if they win Outstanding Returning Cast, they’ll be even bigger winners.

One thing is for sure, there’s something for every reality TV lover, no matter what kind of shows that you watch.

You can follow the American Reality Television Awards on Facebook and Instagram.

Vote for your favorite reality TV stars and shows from Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Text ARTAS to 40691 for the voting link in the US or internationally at www.TheArtas.com