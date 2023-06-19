10th Annual American Reality Television Awards exclusive sneak peek: Nominations for Outstanding Docu-Series

If you clicked to find out what Bill Nye and Paris Hilton might possibly have in common, you’re in the right place.

The 10th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) are coming soon, and the nominations are already in.

Monsters and Critics has been given an exclusive sneak peek at the nominees for Outstanding Docu-Series, which we are sharing now.

Among them are shows headed by Bill Nye and Paris Hilton. But only one can win the big award, which may not even be one of them as competition in this category is fierce this year.

Will The Kardashians take this trophy, or will Big Timber come in and knock down the competition?

Voting starts on June 20, and all reality TV fans are invited to vote and help your favorites win big this year.

Nominations for Outstanding Docu-Series at the 10th Annual American Reality Television Awards

There may not be a category more diverse than the nominations for Outstanding Docu-Series at the 10th Annual American Reality Television Awards.

This year, the ARTAS nominees run the gamut from the ultimate in drama to educational, fashionable, and sometimes even just a little bit over-the-top.

Here is your first look at the nominees for Outstanding Docu-Series:

Big Timber (HISTORY)

The End Is Nye (PEACOCK)

House of Ho (MAX)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

The Kardashians (HULU)

Paris In Love (NETFLIX)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (BRAVO)

The Real World Homecoming (PARAMOUNT+)

Sister Wives (TLC)

Trixie Motel (DISCOVERY+)

Who do you love for Outstanding Returning Cast?

Monsters and Critics shared another exclusive sneak peek to reveal the nominees for Outstanding Returning Cast earlier today, and there’s some stiff competition there too.

From Real Housewives of New Jersey to MasterChef: Back to Win, every single series on the list is worth a binge.

We love the drama of Basketball Wives and can’t stop watching Crikey! It’s the Irwins. And we wouldn’t be the best in reality TV if we weren’t keeping up with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is always a good time, and Welcome to Plathville has brought some drama that we didn’t even know they had in them.

With such an interesting group of shows, there’s no telling who might win, but the fans will have a say, so make sure to get those votes in!

You can follow the American Reality Television Awards on Facebook and Instagram.

Vote for your favorite reality TV stars and shows from Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Text ARTAS to 40691 for the voting link in the US or internationally at www.TheArtas.com