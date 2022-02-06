1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton shares updated photos after 115 pound weight loss

Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton is back on social media creating buzz with a new set of selfies. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been in rehab as she works towards her goal of becoming a healthier version of herself.

Earlier in the year, she posted pictures showing off her more glamorous side complete with makeup and curled hair. This time, she’s back revealing a fresh, slimmer face with her hair in a simple ponytail.

The pictures also show the tracheostomy that is still present in her throat helping her breathe.

Tammy’s new selfies show off her weight loss

In the photos that were just posted this weekend, Tammy is looking refreshed, and her 115-pound weight loss is evident. While there was no caption attached to the post, she does appear to still be in the rehab facility.

The changes in Tammy’s face are clear in these photos when compared to her older social media posts. Fans are noticing a difference and took time to comment their support under her pictures.

From the beginning, despite some troublesome moments on the show, many fans have been rooting for Tammy and hoping she would choose to make a change in her life. Since the announcement of her going to rehab, the support continues to grow.

After a frightening medical incident that played out during the Season 3 finale of the show, Tammy stated she was willing to stay in rehab for up to a year. It looks like she’s committed to sticking to her word.

Tammy’s journey has not been easy

Sharing one’s life on national TV often makes one susceptible to receiving criticism from viewers. Tammy has not always made favorable choices regarding her health or how she’s treated her family, and fans never missed an opportunity to share how they feel about her.

She’s admitted that sometimes the comments online have hurt her feelings and made her upset. This often contributed to her depression which led her to overeating. While she does not blame viewers and online haters for her weight, she felt that it messed with her mental health.

Her depression became a major topic in Season 3 of the 1000-Lb. Sisters, when she finally opened up to Dr. Smith about how she was feeling. She admitted to using drinking and smoking to hide her emotions and ignore her problems.

Part of her decision to enter rehab was from Dr. Smith promising to ensure the facility had a therapist on-site to meet with her. The goal was to treat her mental health alongside her physical health.

Dr. Smith wants Tammy to be at least 550-pounds before he will consider approving her for weight-loss surgery. It appears she’s on her way to hitting that mark.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.