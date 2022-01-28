1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton debuts new look while in rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton. Pic credit: TLC.

Tammy Slaton, the star of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters is once again making headlines. Earlier this week, she surprised fans by posting a glamorous picture of herself on Instagram.

Her new look is complete with smokey eye makeup, a soft pink lip gloss, and loose curls in her hair. In her selfie, Tammy looks at the camera head-on with a fierce and confident expression. For the most part, her new look was met with praise and compliments from fans. While others expressed their wish that she cared about her weight more than her looks.

Also present in the picture is the tracheostomy tube that is still inserted into her throat. This is there to help her breathe since she was having trouble doing so on her own. There’s no word on if this will be a permanent addition to Tammy’s life, or if it’s only there until she loses weight.

Tammy checks into rehab to fight her food addiction

Since late November, Tammy has been in the hospital, where the procedure for her tracheostomy happened. There were concerns for her health since she contracted COVID-19 last year, and began to neglect her diet even more.

Recently, Tammy entered rehab for the second time. Fans of the show may recall her initial stint in rehab at the beginning of the current season. She successfully lost 60-lbs, but refused to continue with treatments and left the facilities early.

Since then, she regained all the weight she lost and climbed up to over 665-lbs. With her family exhausted with attempts to get their sister’s help, this second round of rehab may be the only thing to help save Tammy’s life.

Tammy is searching for a reason to keep fighting

In many episodes, Tammy is very open about struggling to find happiness and a reason to want to lose weight and get healthy. She’s admitted to using drinking and dating as a way to find peace with her life, but it doesn’t work.

Her sister, Amy, has said she hoped the birth of her son would help encourage Tammy to lose weight. She was hoping the thought of watching him grow up would make her want to live a long and healthy life. And while Tammy has expressed her love for her nephew and wanting to be active in his life, she understands she has to make this choice for herself.

Since this admission into rehab was prompted by Tammy on her own, it could be a good sign that she’s ready to make the necessary changes to keep fighting for her life.

Tammy was vocal about her first experience in rehab, stating she hated the food and wasn’t a fan of some of the other patients. Hopefully, this time she will embrace the journey and stay as long as she needs to.

What do you think about Tammy’s new look and decision to enter rehab?

Watch 1000-Lb. Sisters Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.