10 Real Housewives stars that need to retire

Many rich, talented and beautiful women have made their mark as Bravo housewives over the years.

And with 13 different franchises and counting, you can imagine that plenty have come and gone through those revolving reality TV doors.

Some have gracefully made their exit and moved on to bigger and better things, while others got their walking papers for whatever reason.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There are some however, that simply refuse to hand over their reality TV crown even when they have nothing else to share with viewers.

Here are ten housewife stars that we think should retire from the franchise.

1.Vicki Gunvalson-Real Housewives of Orange County

The whoop it up originator has been on the show since the very first season. And her life has certainly changed since we first saw her behind the gates.

Back then Vicki was married to Don Gunvalson and living the life of luxury with her then teenaged kids Briana and Michael.

A few years later Vicki was divorced and when she started dating Brooks Ayers she gave viewers one of the most shocking moments in the history of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

It turns out Brooks had orchestrated a lie about battling cancer and many people felt that the OG housewife was in on the lie.

As the network started to add new and younger cast members to the show, Vicki didn’t take it too well–often criticizing the newbies for things even she has done in the past.

After a while the OG was downgraded to friend and after Season 14, Vicki was let go!

She didn’t take the news gracefully, and is most likely hoping to make a comeback at some point.

But, we’re hoping this doesn’t happen and that the Coto Insurance founder will let go of RHOC and move on to bigger and better things.

2.Brandi Glanville- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Back in the early days, Brandi was the RHOBH alum that we loved to hate, but these days it’s mostly hate that she receives from viewers.

When she joined the cast in 2011 , Brandi was the tall, hot, young blonde who spoke her mind and seemed to say things for shock value.

The uptight Beverly Hills housewives were not used to this, and at first, the mom-of two had a hard time fitting into their group.

But, fans loved her and she stayed on the series until 2016.

However, toward the end of her tenure on the show, Brandi’s drunken antics were getting old and everyone –castmates and fans alike — were ready to bid her goodbye.

We’ve seen glances of her throughout the years, but the 47-year-old made a dramatic appearance in Season 10, dropping a bomb about an alleged affair she had with Denise Richards.

The rumor would lead to backlash from fans and when Denise quit the show, viewers dragged the RHOBH alum.

It’s clear that Brandi wants to rejoin the cast, but so far the network has not asked her to return and we hope they never do.

It’s time for the blonde beauty to move on from the housewives and focus on something else.

3.Cynthia Bailey- Real Housewives of Atlanta

Many fans accused Cynthia Bailey of riding on Nene’s coat tails during her earlier years on the show.

However, the friends’ falling out made for a dramatic storyline and the supermodel managed to keep us interested in her life season after season.

We’ve witnessed her drama-filled first wedding to Peter Thomas and we then witnessed their heartbreaking divorce play out on TV.

We also saw Cynthia fall in love once again sports broadcaster Mike Hill, and on October 10, the couple tied the knot in a large ceremony.

The 53-year-old has given us a lot over the years, but honestly what else can she bring to the show?

The newly married RHOC alum seems to be in a happy place, with booming businesses, a now adult daughter who is thriving on her own, and a hot new husband.

Plus, Bailey seems to be in a great place with all her RHOC cast mates–even ex bestie Nene Leakes.

It’s a great life, but this is not a winning recipe for exciting and drama filled reality TV.

Nothing against the gorgeous supermodel, but we think it’s time for her to give up her RHOA crown, leave Atlanta and go live with her new hubby in Los Angeles.

4.Ramona Singer – Real Housewives of New York

Ramona is another OG housewife whose life has taken a total 180 since being on the show. Once married to her long-time love, Mario, the couple appeared to have a marriage that could stand the test of time.

Unfortunately, it didn’t! And the couple divorced after Mario was caught cheating.

Since the divorce, Ramona has morphed into a new woman but fans are getting tired of her ignorant comments and her rude antics.

Some have been calling for Bravo to fire the 63-year-old.

But her contract was renewed for Season 13, so we’ll all have to take another ride on the Ramona Coaster.

Who knows what her storyline for the new season will be, but the single mom is now on the dating scene and has 50 close friends to keep her company.

Let’s hope this is Singer’s last stint on the show because we think it’s time for Ramona to hand over her apple and bid goodbye to RHONY forever.

5.Kelly Dodd-Real Housewives of Orange County

Kelly Dodd has always had a sharp tongue, as evidenced by her angry rants aimed at different cast members over the years.

This might very well make for good reality TV, but it’s Dodd’s behavior off screen that has fans calling for her to be fired.

Most recently, the newly married RHOC alum got tons of bashing for her nonchalant behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the country was in lockdown, the 44-year-old felt it was a good time to undergo vaginal rejuvenation–despite orders banning elective surgeries during the pandemic.

Furthermore, she’s been accused of being ignorant and insensitive regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. Just recently Kelly donned a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat but later issued an apology amidst backlash.

Some have even labeled Dodd a racist, including former cast mate, Tamra Judge– who also thinks Kelly should be fired from the show, and we agree.

Between the hateful comments, the racially insensitive remarks and the ignorance she continues to display, it’s time for Dodd to take her leave and go enjoy her new husband far away from the cameras.

6.Kandi Burruss- Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burris has become a favorite on the Atlanta franchise over the past 11 years, but her storyline has become boring.

The singer and songwriter has a lot going on in her life with successful new restaurants, a growing family and lots of other business ventures to keep her busy.

But while her personal life is going great, she doesn’t have much to bring to the table these days. And let’s be honest, while we love to see Kandi make boss moves, it doesn’t make for memorable reality TV.

The 44-year-old has been given several spin-off shows since her time on Bravo, including a wedding special , Kandi’s Ski Trip, which focused on her family vacation, and the Kandi Factory, which gave us a look into her life as a song writer.

The mom-of-three also has another spinoff in production called The Old Lady Gang, which will focus on her popular restaurants of the same name.

With this new show on her plate, Kandi should just retire from RHOA and make way for some fresh new housewives to make their mark.

7.Bethenny Frankel- Real Housewives of New York

Technically the Real Housewives of New York OG has left the franchise, but fans have been begging her to come back.

And, based on some of her recent comments, she may very well make a return sometime down the line.

While this may sound exciting for fans, it would be a step back for Bethenny, who has since forged a name for herself as a prominent business woman.

Frankel’s Skinny Girl brand has taken of like wildfire, and she has being doing a lot of good thanks to her disaster relief organization BStrong.

While the single mom certainly makes for good TV, she’s gotten bigger than the RHONY brand.

Throughout Bethenny’s last few seasons on the show, there was a change in the air–as most of the cast seemingly tip-toed around the millionaire business woman.

It’s as if they were afraid to confront her or call her out, because of the big celebrity she has become and this does not make for a good ensemble cast.

For this reason, Bethenny should never, ever make a return to RHONY.

She’s bigger than the brand now; it’s time to move on!

8.Camille Grammer- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

When Camille Grammer first became a Beverly Hills housewife, she was absolutely intolerable.

Married at the time to the famous actor Kelsey Grammer, the newbie housewife acted like a rich snob looking down her nose at everyone else.

By the next season rolled around, Camille was forced to exercise humility when news hit the blogs that her husband had left her for another woman.

Not only did she have to move out of her lovely mansion that they once shared, but her husband and his new, younger girlfriend were splashed on the cover of every gossip magazine imaginable.

She was later demoted to a friend role on the show, and we witnessed the mom-of -two transition from divorcee to a newly married woman.

Her anger filled rant at the Season 9 reunion, not only frustrated fans, but her cast mates as well. Camille’s stint on the show was frustrating for fans and castmates as she constantly says things behind people’s back but never to their face.

After Season 9, she was not asked back. But 52-year-old made sure to comment negatively about her cast mates every chance she got, and even started Twitter feuds with some of the women.

Fans felt that this was Camille’s way of trying to get back on the show, but let’s hope Bravo doesn’t take the bait.

In the words of newbie Sutton Stracke, we think it’s time for Camille to, “Let the mouse go!”

9.Shannon Beador- Real Housewives of Orange County

It’s not clear how Shannon Beador got chosen to remain a full-time housewife on RHOC over Tamra Judge, but I guess we weren’t meant to understand everything.

The 56-year-old came on the show with the appearance of a perfect family, with her three daughters and husband David.

Pretty soon, we found out the David was having an affair, which gave Shannon an interesting storyline.

The couple then started divorce proceedings and things got messy as they battled it out in court.

These days, both have moved on and the mom-of-three is dating a new man. But as to how that makes for good reality TV, I guess only Bravo can explain.

Viewers were pretty shocked that Shannon was the only one of the Tres Amigos that the network brought back for Season 15. I guess we’ll see her going on dates with her new boyfriend, and plug her healthy meals on QVC — how exciting!

Honestly, Shannon’s stint as an Orange County housewife and probably should have ended a while ago and we hope that this is her final season on reality TV.

10. Nene Leakes- Real Housewives of Atlanta

Nene Leakes’ recent decision to walk away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta was the best decision she could have made.

Some are saying that the OG of the RHOC will eventually return to the series that made her famous, but let’s hope this isn’t the case.

The 52-year-old joined the show in Season 1 and has been a face of the franchise ever since. In fact, even when she was not on the show, this is what Nene has been known for.

Her stint as a reality TV star came with lots of opportunities and Nene has since added actress, business owner, comedian and several other accolades to her name.

However, her relationship with her fellow RHOA cast mates has been rocky for a while –with some of them thinking she has gotten too big for her britches.

And maybe she has, which is why the famous reality TV star should make this a permanent departure from the show and never look back!

Okay, did we leave anyone off the list that you think should quit the housewives franchise? With so many to choose from it was pretty hard narrowing the list down to ten.

I’m sure some of the names will cause a little havoc with readers, so go ahead and let us know what you think!