Kanye West spends time with Psalm, Saint, and Chicago after deleting his Kim Kardashian drama off social media

Kanye West’s allegations against Kim Kardashian include her putting a “hit” out on him. Pic credit: ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West is seemingly done fighting with Kim Kardashian online.

The Kardashians star and the Donda rapper took to Instagram on Friday after posting a TikTok video of their daughter, North West. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Ye has said he doesn’t enjoy seeing North on the popular app. Following his Instagram comments, Kardashian also publicly responded.

Since the fallout, Ye deleted the posts on social media. The same day, he spent time with the children he claims Kardashian keeps away from him.

Kanye West took 3 of his kids to his Sunday Service

On Sunday, West attended his event, The Future Brunch. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Yeezy designer wore all-black, leather attire with combat boots. During the event, Ye and Lee spoke with Black journalists about improving their visibility in the industry. The event collaboration came weeks after West and Lee’s sit-down interview, where he opened up about his divorce from Kardashian.

Ye invited the media professionals to an exclusive look at his Sunday Service after the brunch. While there, he brought out his and Kardashian’s sons Saint West and Psalm West and their daughter, Chicago West. The three kids matched their dad by also wearing black.

North didn’t attend Ye’s event on Sunday. The rapper informed his Instagram followers that his eldest daughter used the platform against his will two days before the service.

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” the caption read, per Today.

Kanye West deleted his social media posts after Kim Kardashian called out his ‘constant attacks’

Although Kardashian and West’s divorce seemed amicable, her and North’s TikTok use proved to be too much for him to handle. Last month, the “24” artist said he disliked his daughter wearing makeup on the app and said she shouldn’t have an account. After Kardashian seemingly clapped back with more TikToks of North, West made several more accusations against his estranged wife. He shared that she accused him of taking a hit out on her in one post.

Following months of silence, Kardashian responded to West’s claims on her Instagram account. The SKIMS founder said her ex’s “constant attacks” on her parenting were “more hurtful than any TikTok North could create.” Kardashian also explained how she hoped she and West could have a blissful divorce and co-parenting relationship.

Despite Ye deleting his accusatory posts about Kardashian, the couple is still divorcing. According to a source, West’s girlfriend, Julia Fox, hopes they can get back on track.