Raising Dion Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Raising Dion was a rare non-Marvel or DC superhero series on Netflix with one major twist.

The series is based on the 2015 comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu. It was also previously a short film, and it was that short that led Netflix to create the superhero drama series.

Liu even got a chance to work on the Netflix series, directing the sixth episode, “ISSUE #106: Super Friends.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The first season ended with a huge battle and the reveal that there was much more story to tell. However, will Netflix subscribers get a second season of Raising Dion?

Catching up on Raising Dion Season 1

The superhero on Raising Dion is a young child named Dion and the series followed his human mother as she did everything she could to keep him safe and his secrets hidden while nefarious organizations wanted to use him for their own purposes.

Alisha Wainwright stars as mother Nicole on Raising Dion – a single mother raising her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan).

Part of the drama comes from the struggles of a single mom, but it is all amped up when Dion starts to develop superhuman abilities – possibly traced back to his father.

Read More Netflix bringing back Raising Dion for a second season

She then set out to keep his powers a secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter) and protect Dion from people who might exploit him.

Without getting into too many spoilers, there was a huge twist midway through the first season and it set up a second season clearly.

There were nine episodes in the first season of Raising Dion, which was released on Netflix on October 4, 2019.

Here is the Raising Dion Season 1 trailer:

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Raising Dion?

The good news is that there will be a second season of Raising Dion.

The news broke when Netflix announced the official renewal of Raising Dion Season 2 in January 2020. Raising Dion’s second season will include eight more episodes of the superhero series.

Tha announcement was made with an incredible video released on social media showing Senegalese painter Bou Bou drawing a portrait of Nicole and Dion.

Raising Dion has been officially renewed for a second season! So our friend @boubou_design made a special painting… #RaisingDionS2 pic.twitter.com/Dd1z0DvJ3s — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) January 2, 2020

Carol Barbee returns as the showrunner for the Netflix series and Michael B. Jordan remains onboard as one of the executive producers.

According to Netflix, Raising Dion was one of the most-watched series of 2019. While they did not release the official numbers, they based the ranking on the number of households that streamed the series in the first 28 days of release.

Release date latest: When is Raising Dion Season 2 likely to come out?

There is no set release date for Raising Dion.

Initially, production was set to start in 2020 and it looked like the show could get a 2021 release. However, things had to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Hollywood and TV production across the world.

If production is able to resume later in 2020, the Netflix series could still hit a 2021 release date, but, for now, it seems more likely that it won’t arrive until very late in 2021 or possibly even 2022.

Raising Dion Season 2 cast updates

The surviving cast members from Season 1 are all likely to return for Season 2 of Raising Dion.

This includes both Alisha Wainwright as Nicole and Ja’Siah Young as Dion.

Also likely to return for Season 2 of Raising Dion are Esperanza (Sammi Haney), Suzanne (Ali Ahn), and Kat (Jazmyn Simon).

Spoilers from Raising Dion Season 1

Stop reading here if you have not seen Season 1 of Raising Dion.

While it has not been announced, there is always the chance that Michael B. Jordan could return as Dion’s dad in both flashback scenes as the origins of the child’s powers are further explored and in the fact that he could appear as a ghost in the first season.

One person who likely won’t return barring some supernatural phenomenon is Jason Ritter as Pat, based on his fate at the end of Season 1. Remember, he was the man who betrayed Dion and Nicole and was out to use the child for his own purposes.

Pat is the Crooked Man, a superpowered individual who created storms so he could absorb and kill people. However, his powers were killing him and he needed Dion to try to find a way to stay alive.

At the end of Season 1, there was a giant battle and Pat vaporized.

However, the final twist came when Mark was able to become corporeal for a moment with Nicole and Dion and warn them that it wasn’t over with yet and the Crooked Man was not permanently gone.

This opens the door for Pat to possibly return, or possibly the Crooked Man to return in a new form to make life hard for Dion and Nicole once again.

Raising Dion Season 2 is coming to Netflix in the future.