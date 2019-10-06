Alisha Wainwright: Who is the Raising Dion star and why do people think she is related to Alicia Keys?

This weekend Netflix dropped the new series Raising Dion on Netflix about a mother protecting her child, who has superpowers. Alisha Wainwright plays the mother, and ever since the series premiered, Netflix viewers have sparked a curiosity about her online.

More specifically, many viewers have been curious if she is related to the famous pop singer, Alicia Keys.

Who is Alisha Wainwright, and is she related to the powerhouse singer Alicia Keys? Here is everything to know about the breakout star of Raising Dion on Netflix and if she has any celebrity siblings.

Who is Alisha Wainwright from Raising Dion?

According to IMDb, Wainwright has only had a small career in the industry up until recently. She made her first significant appearance in the YouTube gamer sketch series, Smosh. After, she had brief roles in shows like Criminal Minds, General Hospital, Rosewood, Lethal Weapon, and more.

That said, audiences will know her best from Freeform’s cult-favorite show Shadowhunters. In that series, she played Maia Roberts, a werewolf bartender and the lady in charge of the New York wolf pack.

She also had a small role in the Courtney Cox directed film entitled Just Before I Go, which also starred American Pie favorite Sean William Scott.

Needless to say, Raising Dion is the biggest thing she has done, and with it being a Netflix program, it will surely bring her a lot of attention. Plus, it helps that she gets to work with Michael B. Jordan, who executive produced the series.

Is Alisha Wainwright related to Alicia Keys?

Since Raising Dion premiered, the online community is convinced she is related to the singer. So much so, they have taken to Twitter to exclaim the notion, and they will not be convinced differently. Check out some of the reactions below.

#RaisingDion episode 4 when they played No one by Alicia Keys… what you not gonna do it tell me that Alisha Wainwright ain’t Alicia Keys pretending to be a whole different ass person pic.twitter.com/tjxtTVkCBJ — Sareda (@bemyowndrummer) October 6, 2019

Alisha Wainwright could easily play a young Alicia Keys — Lori Hndrxx 🇳🇬 (@JeffChangx) October 5, 2019

@RaisingDion is really good. Alisha Wainwright looks just like @aliciakeys — TeraMichelle Boyland (@TMMstlPoetess) October 6, 2019

This conspiracy goes further back, all the way to 2018 and beyond when she was on Shadowhunters.

Alisha Wainwright and Alicia Keys must be related and no one can change my mind, they’re clones I swear — Fionn🌱 (@fionn273) May 13, 2018

I can't be the only one who thinks Alicia Keys and Alisha Wainwright could be sisters….? @aliciakeys @WainwrightAE pic.twitter.com/1TISBXgZDI — Tommy Whitfield (@btowntommy07) July 20, 2017

According to unverifiable sources, Alisha Wainwright’s family background is vague. Virtually nothing is known about who raised her, although there are claims that she was not an only child, spending her childhood with step-siblings.

What is even more interesting is that there appears to be no information about where she graduated high school.

According to W Magazine, she graduated from the University of Florida and even began to prepare for a Ph.D. When she grew weary with fighting with her first love, science, she headed down the road to where she is now and moved to California to pursue acting.

Her very early childhood appears to have a lot blacked out or unknown, which makes her earlier life fascinating.

Her birthday is July 14, 1989, and her middle name is Ena. Some think she comes from an African American and Latino family, but there is no information to confirm that.

Wainwright, with her stellar start to her acting career, bears a striking resemblance to Alicia Keys. Still, there is no evidence or way to confirm that they are related, especially when one considers that this young woman up to this point has been a new face in Hollywood. Her time as a dedicated mother on Raising Dion is sure to change this, however.

Raising Dion is now streaming on Netflix.