Prodigal Son Season 2 adds Catherine Zeta-Jones in leading role

Prodigal Son Season 2 premieres in just one week and the news just broke that a major name has joined the cast in Catherine Zeta-Jones.

With the show about to premiere, it seems strange to see this news just now hitting, so it is unclear how long Zeta-Jones will appear in the show, although she won’t show up until later in the season.

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Prodigal Son Season 2

Deadline reports that Catherine Zeta-Jones signed on for a leading role in Prodigal Son Season 2.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Zeta-Jones will star as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD. Here is the description of her role:

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment.

“I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”

Read More Prodigal Son Season 2 reveals new night, premiere date

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an award-winning actress who picked up an Oscar and BAFTA Award for the musical Chicago and a Tony Award for her performance in the 2009 revival of A Little Night Music.

Prodigal Son Season 2 first-look trailer

The trailer for Prodigal Son Season 2 has been on TV for the past month, showing the continued efforts of Malcolm Bright to solve crimes using his knowledge of serial killers since his own father was one.

Tom Payne stars Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the killers’ minds. Michael Sheen stars as Martin Whitly, a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon,” who now uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders.

Lou Diamond Phillips stars as Malcolm’s mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. The rest of his team includes Detectives Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau), JT Tarmel (Frank Harts), and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena).

Also starring in the show are Halston Sage as his sister Ainsley, who made a shocking decision in Season 1 that mirrored her father’s old actions. Bellamy Young stars as his mom Jessica, who he also must protect.

Prodigal Son Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, January 12, at 9/8c on Fox.