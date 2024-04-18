Pretty Little Liars: Summer School trailer teases the return of original star

What’s worse than a serial killer stalking you?

Summer school. At least, that’s what the liars believe in the official trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

At the beginning of the freshly released footage, the liars—Bailee Madison (Imogen), Chandler Kinney (Tabby), Zaria (Faran), Malia Pyles (Mouse), Maia Reficco (Noa), and Mallory Bechtel (Kelly) — learn that running away from a serial killer hindered their grades.

As a result, they have to attend summer school to help brighten their prospects.

For the teenagers who want to spend their summer relaxing and having fun, it’s the worst news ever.

Original star Annabeth Gish is returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan, the therapist who helped the original crop of liars through the trauma they endured being stalked by A.

Annabeth Gish returns to reprise her Pretty Little Liars role

In perhaps one of the most shocking moments of the trailer, she concedes that summer school isn’t bad because it is only for a few hours per day, so the girls can get part-time jobs and indulge in a summer fling.

That’s a pretty wild thing for a therapist to say to a group of teenagers, but given her sketchy past on Pretty Little Liars, it’s hardly surprising.

As the girls start embracing the new normal that is their summer, they find themselves getting too comfortable and not paying attention to the growing red flags that a new killer could be in Millwood to get revenge on them.

With their summer plans falling apart, we see the liars come face-to-face with the new killer during a collection of different scenes, and somehow, this new person is far different from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s killer.

The killer is different on Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

For starters, the killer is female, and thanks to girls’ knack for finding answers in unlikely places, they learn that the person has been hanging around several locations that Rose Waters was known to frequent.

It was evident that the mystery was only beginning last season and that there were several more left turns in the story before we unravel why Millwood is so prone to serial killers.

The trailer wants us to think the killer will take down one or more of the liars, but we can’t believe anything until we watch the completed episodes.

On an ominous note, the moms are nowhere to be seen in the footage, which we hope isn’t a sign of things to come.

They should play a part in the mystery again this season because the multi-generational dynamic worked well to tell the story during the first season.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premieres on Thursday, May 9, 2024, on Max.