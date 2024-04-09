Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premiere date, cast, plot, and everything else there is to know

A’s reign of terror is far from over.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a slasher sequel to the hit Freeform drama, left fans with many questions following a season of thrills and chills.

The follow-up, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, has been in the works for quite some time.

Following the previous season’s events, we still need some answers about the killer’s motivations.

We also need to learn what happened to the new group of liars after they survived several brushes with death.

With Pretty Little Liars: Summer School approaching, it’s time to review everything we know about it.

When will Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premiere?

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, May 9.

One new episode will be available each week after that, with the finale set for Thursday, June 20, 2024.

It’s a different rollout strategy than Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which unspooled nine episodes over four weeks.

All those episodes were packed with content, so it’s not a bad idea to let the episodes breathe more this time, especially if it’s another slasher.

It will be worthwhile if we get some answers each week.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School cast revealed

The new crop of liars—Bailee Madison (Imogen), Chandler Kinney (Tabby), Zaria (Faran), Malia Pyles (Mouse), Maia Reficco (Noa), and Mallory Bechtel (Kelly)—will all reprise their roles from the first season.

They’ll be joined by fellow returning cast members Alex Aiono (Shawn), Jordan Gonzalez (Ash), and Elias Kacavas (Greg).

Beyond the above names, details about who else will be joining them are scarce. We don’t even know if the liars’ moms will be along for this ride.

Given that they were all crucial to the plot of the freshman season, it’s hard to imagine them not being back in some capacity.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin also featured some cameos from characters we know from the previous entries in the franchise.

The season finale set up a return for Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery. The original liar was revealed to be interested in adopting Imogen’s baby.

Given the number of people we’ve met across the PLL universe, it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be more surprising cameos thrown in for good measure.

Although the reboot has a different tone from the original shows, it has already been established that it is set in the same universe as the other shows.

Plus, cameos are a great way to get fans talking about the show. The Aria development alone from the freshman finale got many people interested in the show.

What is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School about?

After surviving the previous season’s events, the liars are faced with “a fate worse than death – summer school,” Max teases.

“However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests,” the logline adds.

“A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.”

Topping the first mystery will be tough but the freshman season wrapped with a chilling murder that will likely have the town talking at the beginning of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Could Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina characters appear on Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

In one of the biggest shockers from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we learned that Riverdale exists in the show’s universe.

As the girls tried to find out the truth about Radley Sanitarium, a face from the past explained that many of the hospital’s residents were transported to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy over in Riverdale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina staged some crossovers with Riverdale, and all three shows come from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, so there’s also a chance that some popular faces from the two canceled series could pop up in Millwood.

Hey, perhaps the liars will ask for an assist from a beloved Riverdale resident because that town had its fair share of serial killers over the years.

Will the Pretty Little Liars reboot return for Season 3?

When Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin aired, Max experienced uncertainty and canceled many beloved projects.

At the time, many thought Pretty Little Liars was in trouble, but the show secured a renewal.

In the years since, the TV industry has become more challenging, meaning that the bar for success has probably changed.

Max has yet to confirm its plans for the franchise, but we know that the upcoming season will end on a cliffhanger.

A cliffhanger signals that the creatives are prepping a third season. Perhaps a decision on the show’s future will be made as it airs, and the finale will be re-edited if it is canceled.

The Gossip Girl reboot’s finale saw some big tweaks after the streaming service pulled the plug after two underwhelming seasons.

But the good thing going for Pretty Little Liars is that its freshman season scored decent reviews, which is pretty much unheard of for reboots.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premieres Thursday, May 9 on Max.