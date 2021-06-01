Fans are thrilled to see Bailee Madison back on Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch

Fans were thrilled to see Bailee Madison back on Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch, even if it was just for a FaceTime chat. Pic credit: Crown Media

Former series regular Bailee Madison made an appearance on Season 7, Episode 3 of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch, which aired May 30 at 9/8c.

Madison, who played Grace Russell on the show for five seasons, had only a few seconds of screen time in The Delivery, but it was enough to get fans excited.

“Glad they wrote Grace back in even if she was a chat,” one fan wrote on the show’s Facebook page.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Much rather have seen Grace!!!” another added.

Madison left the series after Season 5, when her character graduated high school and went off to college. The Delivery begins with Cassie in the kitchen at 3 a.m., baking muffins for her daughter and counting the hours until she returns from a six-month study abroad program in Spain.

Her husband Sam (James Denton) urges her to come to bed, and she promises she will be up soon. But instead of getting some sleep, she begins tidying Grace’s room. When Joy (Katherine Barrell) and Abigail (Sarah Power) arrive a few hours later, they find her there cuddling one of Grace’s stuffed animals.

Fans were glad to have Madison back. Pic credit: Dee Defino Kustusch/Facebook

One fan just wanted to see more of Grace. Pic credit: Sally Edwards/Facebook

The mysterious symbol

Joy tells the others she thinks she has figured out the meaning of the symbol in the shell her father gave her. She believes it is for protection, but from what, she doesn’t know.

The women go to the bistro for coffee, where they run into Martha (Catherine Disher), who is excited about the upcoming birth of her first grandchild. They reminisce about Cassie’s baby shower, and a flashback shows Cassie with her baby bump

Martha decides to give daughter-in-law Claire (Nicole Wilson) a baby shower, or, a “day of kindness.”

Grace not coming home

Cassie then receives a text from Grace saying she isn’t on her way home. Grace got an internship at a Milan fashion house, and she’ll call her mother later with more information. Cassie is disappointed, but she puts her feelings aside to help Martha.

Meanwhile, Stephanie is on her way to the town’s learning annex to drop off some packages when a man on a bicycle runs right into her. They exchange words, he leaves, and Stephanie notices a flyer for a French language class.

When she shows up for her first lesson a few hours later, she sees the man who hit her with his bike. It turns out he is the teacher. They continue to argue playfully during class.

The episode ends with Claire going into early labor and having her baby. While Cassie and Sam relax at the end of the day, Grace calls her mom on FaceTime, and the two catch up on everything that has been going on.

In previews for next week’s episode, The Exchange, Donovan offers to finance Abigail’s ad agency and Sam gets injured playing basketball.

Good Witch airs on Hallmark Channel Sundays at 9/8c.