Watch an exclusive clip from this week’s dramatic episode of Transplant on NBC as Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) discovers a pregnant woman is being eaten alive by a deadly form of flesh-gorging bacteria.

The shocking revelation leaves the mom-to-be with a terrifying decision — to save her baby or herself.

The harrowing scenes play out as the patient, Maria Romero (Paula Rivera), and her husband Javy (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll) attend a check-up while expecting their first child.

Initially worried about their baby’s health, they are relieved to be told by Dr. Hamed that the unborn child is fine. However, just as he’s about to give Maria the all-clear, he spots some markings on her arm.

Shocking finding

She tells him she got the marks after scraping herself on the dock at her family’s cottage while climbing down to the water to go for a swim.

To make sure everything’s ok, Bash gets the help of his colleague Arnold De Luca (Kenny Wong) in taking a sample from a small incision in her arm.

But as the scalpel breaks the skin, Bash is horrified by what he sees — and the tests reveal a horror flesh-eating disease.

Executive producer Joseph Kay told Monsters & Critics exclusively, “At this point in the season, the pressure’s really building on Bash. Proving himself at the hospital makes it harder to be around for his sister.

“To explore this emotionally, we saddle Bash with a pregnant patient whose rare medical condition gives her an impossible choice — save the baby she’s carrying or save herself.”

‘Unpleasantly surprised’

Transplant — a big hit with critics for NBC — tells the story of refugee Dr. Bashir Hamed struggling to make his way as a doctor and raise his little sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) in Canada after they fled they war-torn home country of Syria.

This week’s episode, titled Birth and Rebirth, also sees Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah) put Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc (Laurence Leboeuf) to the test by evaluating her performance in the emergency department.

Theo is unpleasantly surprised by an unhappy patient. Dr. Atwater gives June an interesting case to evaluate.

The series — Canada’s most-watched series this broadcast year — also stars Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Linda E. Smith as Dr. Wendy Atwater, and Torri Higginson as head nurse Claire Malone.

Transplant airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.