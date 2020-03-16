Pom Klementieff is in Westworld Season 3 and fans are here for it

Westworld Season 3 made its long-awaited debut on HBO last night, bringing its robotic mythology beyond the confines of the park.

On top of this, the series has tapped newcomers such as Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) in its sci-fi cast.

Not to mention NFL star Marshawn Lynch has made his way to the show also and created quite the online stir. But one star, in particular, had the online community going crazy with her appearance.

And for those viewers who are fans of Guardians of the Galaxy, it was an exciting moment for the show.

And that actress is Pom Klementieff who plays Mantis from the MCU hit franchise.

But who did she play in Westworld Season 3? Here is everything to know about Pom Klementieff’s Westworld role and the online reaction by fans.

Pom Klementieff in Westworld Season 3: Who did she play?

In the episode, John Gallagher Jr.’s character Liam discusses a technology with Dolores called Rehoboam, which his father built.

Following their conversation, he is summoned by Martin (Tommy Flanagan) to assess a problem and meet with a mysterious woman named Martel (Pom Klementieff).

During their secret meeting at a rooftop bar, Klementieff’s character expresses a troublesome issue with Rehoboam saying something (or someone) seems to be trying to test it for weaknesses.

Even stranger, the tests are highly sophisticated and appear to be coming from the inside.

After some brief heated remarks about the integrity of his father’s invention, Liam suggests she worry about the chaos at Delos and not Rehoboam.

Martel then makes a threat if he is the one doing it, “it would be an inconvenience to kill you, but we would have your daddy’s system.”

Needless to say, Klementieff is no longer the fun-loving Mantis we know from the MCU here. But it’s great to see the actress stretch her sinister acting skills.

Twitter reacts to Pom Klementieff in Westworld Season 3

The reactions on social media to the actress’s appearance were rather humorous, considering nothing was made known in advance.

As one Twitter user points out, Martel does not have a listing over at IMDb. Thus, resulting in causing most of her fanbase to go into complete shock.

Here are some of those reactions from Twitter below:

The amount of new actors joining this season of #westworld Lena Waithe, Pom Klementieff, Tommy Flanagan, Kid Cudi, John Gallagher Jr. And we haven’t even seen Vincent Cassel yet. Damn. Westworld has one of the best ensemble cast of any tv show right now — 🌀 (@filmincoIors) March 16, 2020

So great to see so many people of color(new & old) in #Westworld I'm loving the diversity on this show so much. Lovely seeing Lena Waithe, @KidCudi, Marshawn Lynch and Pom Klementieff. Can't wait to see what each of em do next. This is gonna be one helluva season. #WelcomeTo2058 pic.twitter.com/RnGs4BnoOq — Shemal Jayasundera (@shemjay93) March 16, 2020

Decent #Westworld season premiere. A lot of table settings. I loved the looks & feels of their vision of the future. It kinda feels like a combination of Black Mirror and Her (Jonah Nolan cited it as inspiration to shoot in Asia). And a delightful appearance from Pom Klementieff. — Eugene (@i549) March 16, 2020

when pom klementieff shows up you know the story takes place in the future or in a simulation — Andy Orin (@andyorin) March 16, 2020

Since it is the first episode, it’s hard to say if Klementieff will be a major character this season.

Considering the online reactions, if Westworld wants to make her a regular for the upcoming story, the fans will definitely be on board.

Westworld Season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c.