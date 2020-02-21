Marshawn Lynch’s role in Westworld: What we know from the Season 3 trailer

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made an appearance in the new trailer (see last trailer below) for the upcoming third season of HBO’s Westworld released on Thursday. Many fans immediately recognized the NFL star.

However, his appearance in the new trailer did not come entirely as a surprise. Fans have known since early last year that Lynch will appear in Westworld Season 3.

He first appeared in the trailer for Westworld Season 3, released in May 2019. The two-minute trailer features the new Westworld cast member, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, playing a character who narrates his experience while Pink Floyd’s Brain Damage plays.

As the video progresses, Paul’s character meets another played by Lena Waithe.

Paul later meets rapper Kid Cudi’s character (Scott Mescudei) in a prison, and finally, we see Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch, Kid Cudi, and Paul’s characters, then appear to pull off a heist (start 0.38 seconds mark), but it is not clear from the video exactly what was happening.

Lynch also appeared in the teaser trailer released during the July 2019 San Diego Comic-Con (see below). Lynch is shown (start 1:39 seconds mark) walking with Paul and Waithe behind Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

There is a fifth character walking them in the scene who appears to be a captured person or prisoner.

Marshawn Lynch’s role: What we know

Fans have been trying to guess Lynch’s role in Westworld Season 3 from the trailers released so far.

Lynch’s brief appearance in the new trailer has reignited speculation. Fans have been trying to analyze and do a synthesis of the three trailers to gain insight.

In the latest trailer released on Thursday (see below), Lynch appears briefly from 0.52 seconds mark to 0.57 seconds mark.

Lynch will play a “substantial role” in the upcoming season

Lynch is shown marching side-by-side with Waithe behind Paul’s character.

Based on the context of his appearance in the latest trailer and previous trailers, fans have been trying to guess whether he will play a good guy or villain role, or whether he will only be a silent but menacing enforcer.

Not much is known about the details of the plot of Westworld Season 3 because HBO showrunners have so far been tight-lipped about it.

However, ESPN reported that a spokesperson for HBO that Lynch will play a “substantial role” in the upcoming season.

According to HBO’s website, Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off, with Dolores and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) starting “a new chapter outside the park.”

Based on the tantalizing glimpses so far, some fans are speculating that Dolores and Bernard could join forces with Paul and his team, consisting of Waithe and Lynch, to launch an insurrection.

They also appear on a crash course with Maeve (Thandie Newton) recruited by Vincent Cassel, another new cast member.

Westworld Season 3 premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 15.