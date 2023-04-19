Phoebe Dynevor enjoys 28th birthday ahead of Bridgerton Season 3

English actress and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor celebrated turning 28 earlier this week and was sure to share the update with her fans online.

Writing, “28 feels pretty great,” Phoebe shared a handful of photos from her birthday outings, including a gorgeous black and white shot of herself, along with pictures of the food she enjoyed and locations she visited.

One photo offered a gorgeous skyline view of the city with a fiery sunset as the orange light combined with gray clouds and the darkening blue sky.

Of course, Phoebe had to show fans the special moment when she blew out her birthday candles and made a wish, and she saved that best shot for last.

Her birthday celebration comes as fans are greatly anticipating the arrival of Bridgerton Season 3 and the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel that offers an inside look into the sassy and stern Queen Charlotte’s life.

With new episodes on the way, fans are anxious to see the beloved Bridgerton cast on their screens again.

Who is returning to Bridgerton?

Many cast members are returning for the newest season, though there are a few familiar faces that won’t be present, and a few new faces are joining the crowd as well.

Heartthrob Rege-Jean Page is still not returning to his role of Simon, and while fans continue to hold hope, the actor doesn’t appear to have any plans to return to the Regency-era drama.

This season, Phoebe Dynevor won’t make an appearance either. Earlier this year, she told Variety, “Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

While Daphne’s fate on Bridgerton is not permanently sealed, her love story did end in Season 1, so it’s possible that the series will begin to focus even deeper on the other characters as their stories come to light.

New faces to the series include Hannah Dodd taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton, as well as Daniel Francis joining as Marcus Anderson, Sam Philips taking on the part of Lord Debling, and James Phoon joining as Harry Dankworth.

As Season 3 focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s story, fans will see Luke Newton and Nicole Coughlan reprise their respective roles.

Other fan-favorites returning to the screen include Simone Ashley as Kate, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton. Most actors have returned to their roles from previous seasons.

When will Bridgerton Season 3 air?

Right now, there is no confirmed release date for Bridgerton Season 3. Filming for the season seems to be complete, but the footage is likely still in post-production.

Plus, with Queen Charlotte’s story coming out, it’s likely Netflix and Shonda Rhimes will want to put space between the two series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres the first week of May, but Season 3 of the flagship doesn’t have a set date. However, it will likely be released later this year — fans only have a little longer to wait!

Although there’s still some time before Season 3 comes out, fans can fill the void by rewatching Seasons 1 and 2 and by diving into Queen Charlotte’s story in a few weeks.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on May 4 on Netflix.