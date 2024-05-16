Pawn Stars fans worry that Corey Harrison has a concerning medical condition

Pawn Stars, that fantastic show where people take their items to Rick Harrison’s pawn shop in Las Vegas, is back with a spinoff, and the crew is going on the road across America.

The show, titled Pawn Stars Do America, has been filming around the country with the guys looking for collectible objects and historical finds.

Rick recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself, his son, Corey Harrison, and family friend Chumlee, which has some fans worried.

The guys had been filming for the spinoff and are back in Las Vegas, where their store, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, is located.

The caption suggests that the guys are back for fun and not work: “Back in Las Vegas, and we’re ready to hit the jackpot #PawnStarsDoAmerica.”

Unless the jackpot means they scored an excellent deal for their pawn shop, maybe the guys are ready to party in a casino. Nonetheless, fans spotted something problematic in the picture.

Fans spot something that looks wrong with Corey’s back

Fans of the show have always worried about the guys, The Old Man, Rick, Corey, and even Chumlee. They were so upset when The Old Man passed away that it wasn’t unusual for them to ask about Corey in this new photo.

In the photo, Corey Harrison, Rick’s son, slumps over, revealing a large hump in his back, causing fans to worry.

One fan asked, “What happened to corey’s back?”

Others joked about Vegas, saying, “Face it, tiger, you just hit the jackpot, ” and “Great place for business.”

Then a fan asked outright, “Does Corey have scoliosis?” Something certainly seemed wrong with Corey’s back in the photo Rick shared on Instagram.

The Mayo Clinic defines scoliosis as “a sideways curvature of the spine.” It then reports that a severe “spinal curve can reduce the amount of space within the chest, making it difficult for the lungs to function properly.”

Pawn Stars Across America is not a new concept for History

Mike Wolfe from American Pickers goes across the country to find deals and rare objects and is a fan favorite on the History Channel’s lineup. Mike even teamed up with Jason Mamoa on a cross-country tour for his show, On The Roam.

It makes excellent sense for them to try the same format for Pawn Stars. In this YouTube clip, the guys stop in Detroit, Michigan, to see some Aretha Franklin and Rolling Stones records that they may never have had the chance to see in Vegas.

With the Pawn Stars traveling around America, they will undoubtedly find some rare and unique pieces that would never make it to their home base in Las Vegas.

Pawn Stars Do America airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.