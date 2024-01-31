American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has another cameo on On the Roam with Jason Momoa

American Pickers has been having trouble with ratings this season, and it seems Mike Wolfe has picked up on that.

He has been branching out into other projects, maybe as a failsafe if American Pickers gets canceled after Season 25.

After teasing a collaboration with Ty Pennington earlier this month, Mike has been seen with Jason Momoa shooting his new series, On the Roam.

On the Roam features Jason Momoa in the rural areas of North America, highlighting artists. These artists range from musicians to photographers and athletes.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Mike was seen in the first episode of the series and helped promote it on his social media pages.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He shares that he will be on the show’s next episode, which airs on HBO Max on Thursday nights. In the first episode he was in, fans only got a glimpse of him, so hopefully, he will shine in this next episode.

Fans get another chance to see Mike Wolfe on On the Roam

The On the Roam Instagram account shared some exciting news in a post captioned, “Guardian of folklore, purveyor of excellence. Mike Wolfe brings the story and history this Thursday!”

Mike is a renowned expert on old motorbikes and has featured many of his finds on American Pickers throughout the year.

He will be essential in this next episode of On the Roam because Jason is working on “rebuilding a 1920s Rolls Royce Phantom with an electric motor and reimagining a 1910s board track racer as an e-bike,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

It will be interesting to see if these items come up for sale at either of Mike’s Antique Archaeology locations — one in Nashville, Tennessee, and the other in LeClaire, Iowa.

While Mike has two store locations now, The Sun reported that he has been buying up properties in Columbia, Tennessee. It seems he has purchased seven properties in the town to help revitalize it.

Maybe we will see them featured in an upcoming episode or new project from Mike.

Tune in tonight for the ‘Mile Long Yard Sale’ episode of American Pickers

Mike will be looking at an Odd Fellow’s Lodge in the episode. The “Odd Fellows is a male-only, non-religious organization that originated in early 1700s London,” according to the Baltimore Heritage organization.

He shared some time with a gentleman named Gerry on his Instagram video.

This isn’t the first time American Pickers has visited an Odd Fellow’s property. In 2020, the Belvior Winery and Inn was featured on the show.

Stay tuned for the episode; maybe fans can get a glimpse into the Odd Fellows organization and what kind of antiques they possess.

American Pickers airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The History Channel.