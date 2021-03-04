Paul Bettany says WandaVision surprise cameo was a joke

Paul Bettany as the White Vision. Pic credit: Marvel

In an interview with WandaVision was getting started, Paul Bettany said that there was someone coming to the Disney+ show he always wanted to work with.

Bettany said that there was someone he had always wanted to work with that he would finally get a chance to in WandaVision.

Fans went nuts trying to figure out who it was, going back to see if Bettany had ever worked with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) or Patrick Stewart (Professor X).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It turns out that this was a joke.

Paul Bettany’s WandaVision joke

Paul Bettany spoke to Good Morning America and he said the comment was meant to be a joke.

In the original comment made to Black Girl Nerds, Bettany said, “”There’s stuff that I can’t talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that’s going to be a surprise for everybody.

“I get to work with an actor that I’ve been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together.”

That was a joke, because Bettany was referring to himself.

In the mid-credit scene from last week’s episode, S.W.O.R.D. unveiled a second Vision, made from the body of the original Vision, but white in color.

It looks like Paul Bettany’s good Vision will fight Bettany’s S.W.O.R.D. version in the final episode.

Bettany will be working with himself.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it?” Bettany explains. “And then you actually panic about it? Because that’s what I did.

“Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, ‘My god that’s a good idea!’ And they’re going to be so disappointed when they find out it’s me!”

Will there be a big appearance by someone special in the finale of #WandaVision? @Paul_Bettany would love to answer but he's too busy pretending to have technical difficulties. 🤖 https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s@wandavision@disneyplus pic.twitter.com/GDg979zFgS — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2021

WandaVision Season 1 finale

The WandaVision Season 1 finale is setting up a major battle in Westview.

Agatha Harkness has the twins that Wanda created held captive and called Wanda the Scarlet Witch, a very dangerous yet untrained witch.

At the same time, Monica Rambeau is inside Westview with new powers and is facing Quicksilver.

Finally, S.W.O.R.D. is sending its version of Vision into Westview to kill Wanda and end this entire fantasy world.

It looks like several of the WandaVision theories that fans came up with won’t come true (Mephisto, The X-Men, Reed Richards), but it promises to be a memorable finally that officially kickstarts Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The WandaVision Season 1 finale hits Disney+ on Friday.