Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe opens up about fan ‘crazies’ who think she’s dating Sam Heughan

Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in Outlander. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

For many fans of Starz’s Outlander, it is the perfect chemistry between the main characters, Jamie Fraser and his wife, Claire, that really keeps viewers hooked.

The actors who portray these characters, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, have always maintained that are just friends and there isn’t a romantic involvement that occurs after work finishes.

However, that doesn’t stop some dedicated fans from believing this simply isn’t true and that the pair are actually romantically involved.

In a recent interview with Caitriona Balfe, she spoke out about this small group of fans and how they really do taint the fandom experience for her.

Super fans are fine, the ‘crazies’ are not

Speaking to Vanity Fair recently, Balfe spoke out about a small percentage of her Outlander fanbase that takes things much too far when it comes to proving their misguided theory that she and Sam Heughan are a secret item.

Recently giving birth to a son with her husband, Scottish music manager Anthony McGill, Balfe revealed how she planned on keeping her life with her new family as private as possible. While doing so, she also revealed more about the destructive element of her fan base.

“When you have a kid, you become really protective,” Balfe revealed.

"When you have a kid, you become really protective," Balfe revealed.

"I don't want those crazies — because that's what they are — I just don't want them talking about him. It's sad because you meet the loveliest people who are fans of the show and they're super supportive and they do the nicest things — and then you have that little thing, which just taints it."

To give an example of just how dedicated these “crazies” are to proving that Balfe’s marriage to McGill is a sham, some people harassed the secretary of the church where the pair were married in order to “prove” that the marriage was a fake. Of course, this couldn’t be proven at all because the pair did actually get married there in 2019.

Caitriona’s pregnancy was a surprise to some

While there is a small percentage of fans that cause some trouble for the stars of Outlander, it certainly doesn’t cover all of them and most are super excited that the series will drop on March 6 after a droughtlander caused by the current global coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was delayed because of COVID-19 and some scenes had to be balanced due to Balfe’s pregnancy.

While the first of her son was a surprise to fans, Balfe revealed that those closest to her knew of the pregnancy.

“It’s not like I was hiding my pregnancy,” Balfe told Vanity Fair.”Everybody at work knew, all of my friends knew, anyone I came into contact with in my life knew. But in terms of putting that out there, I don’t see the value in that. I think there’s certain things that are nice to have for yourself.”

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.