One Outlander star believes the TV show could end after Season 7

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It is news that many fans of Starz’s hit time-traveling historical drama series do not want to know: when will Outlander end?

However, one star of the TV show believes that Season 7 may be the last.

With Season 6 of Outlander dropping in March, that would mean just one more season after that, if this is the case.

Caitriona Balfe belives Outlander could end after Season 7

When interviewed recently, Caitriona Balfe, who portrays the main character Claire Fraser in the hit TV series, revealed the devastating news.

“We will have hit the almost 10-year mark by the end of that, which feels like a nice kind of time frame,” Balfe told Vanity Fair.

The actor, who heralds from Ireland, has spent a decade on the show, with Glasgow as the base while filming. So, it would stand to reason that she would like to either return home or spread her wings a little.

And, while Outlander has certainly opened some doors for the actor, who started out as a runway model, the busy filming schedule also means that she doesn’t have a lot of time to try other things.

But, while the actor did think 10 years was a nice amount of time, she did admit that it was not up to her to decide exactly when Outlander ended.

“But we don’t know. Those decisions are far above my pay grade,” Balfe said.

2022 means new beginnings and more importantly, a new season of #Outlander. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/1bm8Jx0Ets — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 1, 2022

What’s the likelihood of Outlander ending after Season 7?

So, could Outlander end after Season 7?

After all, 10 years is a long time when it comes to TV shows.

However, the popularity of the TV series is still going strong. Fans are still seemingly as desperate to find out the fate of Jamie, Claire, and their loved ones.

In addition to this, Outlander is based on a series of books by Diana Gabaldon. Currently, there are nine books in the series, with the most recent, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, being released on November 23 of last year.

The author has already stated that book ten, which does not yet have a title, will be the last in the series.

Starz covers approximately one book per season in their adaptation of Outlander, so, if the fans continue tuning in, there is certainly enough fodder to keep the network going for another three seasons on top of Season 7, which has already been greenlit by the network.

So, here’s hoping that Caitriona is wrong about her prediction of Outlander only lasting until the completion of Season 7 and we will get to enjoy much more of Claire and Jamie beyond that.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.