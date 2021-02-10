One Chicago Day: Epic event for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. casts, fans

Kara Kilmer from the Chicago Fire cast is one of the hosts of One Chicago Day. Pic credit: NBCUniversal

One Chicago Day has finally arrived and it’s going to be a big day for fans of the show.

The casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are taking part in the big event that will lead right into a huge night of new episodes on NBC.

For die-hard fans of the three Chicago-based shows, this is going to be a really fun and interactive way to spend the day on Wednesday, February 10.

It’s also a good way for new fans of the shows to really get to know the actors and actresses behind the faces that we see on NBC each week.

Before it all begins on February 10, make sure to catch up on the latest episodes of each show. It seems pretty reasonable to expect spoilers from what we have seen through the first five episodes of each show this season.

What is One Chicago Day?

One Chicago Day is being advertised as a YouTube Premiere Fan Event where fans can see some exclusive content. It’s all taking place virtually to allow everyone to take part in it.

The day will include a trivia bowl about the shows and characters, set tours hosted by the stars of the shows, exclusive interviews, and a lot of other unique content that fans can enjoy from the comfort of home.

When does One Chicago Day take place?

One Chicago Day is on Wednesday, February 10. It all begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT and it is advertised as leading right up to the new episodes of the show.

You are not going to want to miss this and it can be accessed through the primary YouTube page for the One Chicago shows. They will likely have links up on the Twitter and Instagram portals as well.

More details about One Chicago Day

It will be Chicago Fire‘s David Eigenberg (he plays Herrmann) hosting the trivia content and he will have a number of guest stars popping up along the way.

As for the One Chicago tours, they will be hosted by LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D.), Nick Gehlfus (Will Halstead on Chicago Med), and Kara Kilmer (Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire).

Following all of the online fun and festivities, new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday night. One Chicago Day is going to be packed with unique experiences for fans and it is going to help create a day of fun that no fan will want to miss.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.