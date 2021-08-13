New American Horror Story trailer gives viewers their first terrifying glimpse at Season 10

New image for Season 10 of American Horror Story. Pic credit: FX

With the American Horror Stories Season 1 finale set to drop next week, viewers of the original series, American Horror Story can then set their sights on the Season 10 premiere.

And, a new trailer released by FX gives further detail about what they can expect to see.

Double Feature will be split into two parts

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the theme for Season 10 of American Horror Story is “Double Feature.” The season has been billed as being split into two halves, one of which will head to the sea and the other “by the sand.”

New key artwork has also revealed that the series will deal with aliens on land and mythical sea creatures in the water.

However, the latest trailer, which was shared by AHS creator Ryan Murphy to his official Instagram account, shows very little of the mythology. Instead, viewers get their first chance to meet the characters that will appear in the first part of Double Feature.

Season 10 trailer drops for American Horror Story

IMDb also provides the following synopsis for Episode 1 of American Horror Story, further detailing these characters.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.”

The writer in question is called Harry Gardener and is played by AHS alum, Finn Wittrock. His wife, Doris, is played by Lily Raber, another regular in the franchise.

It is revealed that Harry is suffering from writer’s block but is quickly told that it will right itself in the new location, and he is proven right as he is shown typing away furiously at a typewriter.

So, things seem idyllic at first but quickly get dark as the teaser progresses and the darker side of success is explored.

By the end of the clip, everything is downright murderous, giving fans a definite feel for the overall vibe of the upcoming season.

Plenty of other American Horror Story actors also make their appearance in the Season 10 trailer, including Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Billie Lourd.

Also included was the first look at Macaulay Culkin’s character, Mickey.

While there is not a lot of detail regarding the aliens or sea creatures that are featured in the latest poster, there are still a few clues.

There appears to be some bloodsucking going on in a couple of the scenes. Potentially, the sea creatures are merpeople. However, there has been a suggestion that they are vampires as well.

But until Season 10 premieres, it seems likely viewers will have to wait to find out more.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will premiere on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10/9c on FX.