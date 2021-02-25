Netflix’s Elite has been renewed for Season 5

Elite has been renewed for a fifth season. Pic credit: Netflix

The Spanish drama Elite has officially been renewed for a fifth season. Fans are surprised by this news as Season 4 still hasn’t premiered on the streaming platform.

What is Elite?

Constantly compared to the likes of Gossip Girl, the Netflix series Elite takes place at a wealthy private school in Spain. The series follows “three working-class teenage students enrolled at the school through a scholarship and their wealthy classmates.”

As one can imagine, this dynamic brings up conversations and storylines about bullying and discrimination, among the other issues that teenagers tend to face. On top of all of this, the series also contains a few thrilling twists revolving around murder and crime.

Elite was created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. It stars Maria Pedraza (Money Heist), Itzan Escamilla (Cable Girls), Miguel Bernardeau (Paradise), Ester Exposito (Somebody Has to Die) and Alvaro Rico (Alba).

The series is positively received by critics, earning a 97% from Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6 out of 10 from IMDb. Many critics praise the show for being well-written and captivating.

There are currently three seasons of Elite on Netflix, each with eight hour-long episodes.

What are people saying about it?

Earlier, Netflix shared the great news. They tweeted, “Elite fans, get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season!”

Another Netflix Twitter account confirmed that two new actors will be joining the cast for the fifth season. They said, “#Elite has been renewed for a fifth season and two new actors have joined the cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor Andre Lamoglia.”

Zenere previously starred in Netflix’s Cable Girls and Lamoglia in the television series Juacas.

One fan tweeted their excitement, writing, “That’s what you get when you have a freaking awesome storyline combined with amazing talents!”

Another fan shared their skepticism for this premature renewal. They wrote, “I mean I guess I’m excited cause I’ve loved the past three seasons of this show. But I’m also hesitant because we haven’t seen Season 4 yet and I’m nervous for that.”

The reception of the renewal seems to be mixed, with some fans excited and others worried about the quality of the fourth season, ahead of the already-promised fifth season.

Elite Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.