Netflix renews Fate: The Winx Saga for Season 2

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga. Pic credit: Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Netflix has some good news for fans of the Winx Club. The streaming giant has renewed the live-action Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

The first season only consisted of six episodes and Netflix will expand the number of episodes for the second season.

Fate: The Winx Saga renewed for Season 2

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 hit Netflix in January, so this is a quick renewal for the streaming service. It means that the early viewing numbers were big enough to warrant more of the series, despite lukewarm reviews.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It was also good enough that Netflix has added on two episodes for the second season, with a total of eight new episodes coming soon.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” said showrunner Brian Young. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term.”

Iginio Straffi, the creator of the original Winx Club animated series, was also excited about the possibilities of the live-action TV show on Netflix.

“Winx connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation,” Straffi said. “Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show.

“Thanks to this loyal support, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix

There is a war coming and the students at Alfea College in the Otherworld will end up in the middle of it.

The first season saw Bloom, a fire fairy, going to the college and meeting other fairies, including Stella (a light fairy), Musa (a mind fairy), Terra (an Earth fairy), and Aisha (a water fairy).

The Burned Ones attacked the campus and Bloom was the one who needed to step up with her power to save everyone.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

There was also a twist when Rosalind ended up in charge after she killed Farah and now she wants all the students to fall in line and she has big plans for Bloom.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.