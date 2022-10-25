Netflix releases eerie new trailer for 1899: ‘Where is everyone?’

Andreas Pietschmann stars as Eyk Larsen in 1899. Pic credit: Netflix/Lorenzo Agius

In the lead-up to the premiere of Netflix’s mystery series 1899, the streaming giant has been sharing plenty of new details.

Already, cast images have been released, introducing many of the varied characters that will feature in the series that will see migrants onboard a ship on the way to the US.

In addition to this, last week, a new poster was shared that revealed Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) tumbling through the air.

A previous trailer has given viewers further clues about what to expect in the show from the same creators of Netflix’s Dark.

All of these clues have led to fans developing theories on what to expect.

Now, a new trailer has been released that raises more questions than answers.

Character photo for 1899. Pic credit: Netflix/Rasmus Voss

New trailer released for 1899

The new extended clip for 1899 opens with Eyk Larsen (Andreas Pietschmann) announcing that the migrant ship they are on, the Kerberos, will be making a detour. This is due to a message from a ship called the Prometheus that has been missing for some time now.

“Six hours ago we received a message,” Eyk says. “We believe this comes from the Prometheus.”

This announcement leads to plenty of discussion about what happened to the ship as well as some debate about whether or not they should be making the detour.

“Captain, we paid good money for this trip. Seven days to get to New York. No detours,” one man says.

Regardless, the decision is made to change directions and check out the location.

It’s here that things get decidedly creepy.

Andreas Pietschmann stars as Eyk Larsen, as seen in a behind-the-scenes shot for Season 1 of 1899. Pic credit: Netflix

The Prometheus is abandoned

“Where is everyone?” someone asks when a small group boards the abandoned ship.

It looks like the ship has been deserted for a while, too, as a clip shows chairs strewn everywhere. The mystery then intensifies as further details are dropped.

Most notable is the appearance of triangles, a theme that has already been firmly established in 1899.

And it appears the cast is just as confused as the viewers.

“None of this makes any sense,” Eyk says at one point in the trailer.

Others believe there is something decidedly wrong with the ship as dark shards of rock or metal are seen growing out of the ceiling.

It is also suggested that whatever happened on the Prometheus is also now happening onboard the Kerberos, further perpetuating the Bermuda Triangle link that is evident in many of the fan theories.

What happens, though, remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune in when 1899 debuts on Netflix in November.

1899 will premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2022.