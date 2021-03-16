NCIS Watchdog: Sneak peek clips for new episode revealed

Dr. Jimmy Palmer has become the advice-giver on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

A new episode of NCIS called Watchdog airs on Tuesday night and the network has revealed a few sneak peek clips ahead of time.

The last few episodes have been really rough on the NCIS team, and the TV promo for this next episode makes it seem like that will continue. Gibbs getting arrested can’t be a good thing.

On the last episode of NCIS, fans watched in shock as Emily Fornell died. Most of the episode had focused on an unrelated case, so when Tobias Fornell called Gibbs to let him know that Emily had overdosed, it led to some very gripping television.

The episode came to a close with Vance reading a poem to the NCIS team and it definitely had an impact on the viewers at home.

NCIS Watchdog synopsis

The synopsis released by CBS for the new episode is a short one and it reads as follows: “NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members.”

The promo seemed to indicate that it is Gibbs that is going to make that unexpected move, leading to his arrest by a special guest star on the NCIS cast.

NCIS Watchdog sneak peek clips

Three unique NCIS clips have been released ahead of Season 18, Episode 10. They are shared below and each one gives a varied look at the new episode.

This first clip appears to come from near the beginning of the episode, with Gibbs showing up at the office and telling his team to gear up. Nobody has seen him since Emily’s funeral, so they aren’t sure how to react.

The next clip involves Gibbs and NCIS Inspector General Eugene Coyle (played by Hugo Armstrong). This one probably needs to come with a spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t seen the promo for the new episode.

This final new NCIS clip appears to provide some backstory to why Gibbs gets arrested. Gibbs is not pleased when he finds out that someone has been murdering dogs. After losing Emily and Sloane in successive weeks, are we about to see Gibbs snap?

This looks to be a pretty good episode of NCIS, especially for fans of Gibbs. It may also start setting up the final episodes of Season 18.

Along for the ride on Watchdog is a former NCIS cast member who is returning for a new episode.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.