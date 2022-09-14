NCIS trailer for crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i released

Gary Cole is back for NCIS Season 20. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

An extended trailer for the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event was released by CBS.

In the trailer shared below, we get a good look at what will take place during the season premieres of each show.

It was exciting news when it was announced that the shows would crossover again this fall, but now we have some footage to go along with it.

As a reminder, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i return on the evening of Monday, September 19. This will serve as NCIS Season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2.

Much like the Spring 2022 crossover worked between the two shows, the night of September 19 will start on a new episode of NCIS at 9/8c and finish up during a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i at 10/9c.

There is a lot of ground to cover, too, because the NCIS Season 19 finale left off with a bit of a cliffhanger as Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) drove away as a fugitive.

Full extended trailer for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover

Below is the trailer for the season premiere of NCIS that has been released to create a lot of buzz for the show. It does just that, with some action shots and a lot of screen time for the casts of both shows. It almost feels like a movie trailer, with nearly 90 seconds of footage and many voiceovers to get fans excited.

More news from the world of NCIS

Recently, former NCIS star Pauley Perrette revealed that she suffered a stroke. The actress used to play Abby Sciuto on the show, and the character is one that NCIS fans have missed for a while now.

Perrette revealed the scary news on social media while showing her flashy new hairstyle.

In other news from former NCIS cast members, Mark Harmon spoke about his time on the show while addressing why he decided to stop playing Gibbs during Season 19. We continue to hold out hope that he will return to the show someday.

For NCIS: Los Angeles fans, the wait will be a bit longer until the new season of the show debuts. The first episode for Season 14 doesn’t air until Sunday, October 9, but for fans who want to jump ahead, here is the synopsis for the NCIS: LA premiere night.

Preparing for our Season 14 era… You ready for October 9? #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/UElggUa7xP — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) September 6, 2022

And don’t forget, all previous episodes of the three NCIS shows are available for streaming through Paramount+.

NCIS airs at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.