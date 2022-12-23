NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares new photo of himself, clip from That ’90s Show

Wilmer Valderrama is a big part of the NCIS Season 20 cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.Com/Carrie-nelson

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is moonlighting on That ’90s Show, a new program ready to debut on Netflix.

Lately, Wilmer has been seen as Agent Nick Torres on the hit show NCIS, but he has returned to his roots with a new show.

That ’90s Show is a continuation of That ’70s Show, where Wilmer became pretty famous as one of the primary cast members.

Now, Wilmer is back on the set, re-joining some of his old friends, as well as the new generation of actors and actresses.

Taking to Instagram today, Wilmer shared a lot of images from the set, which feature people like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace.

Those people played Jackie, Kelso, Donna, and Eric for years, while Wilmer played the role of Fez.

In the new reincarnation of the show, the daughter of Donna and Eric has come to live in the basement of Eric’s parents, where That ’70s Show spent most of its time many years ago.

Wilmer Valderrama talks about returning to the set

“About 25 years ago, my life changed when I met you all.. and I can without a doubt say that reliving these moments brought back the unforgettable joy you were to life,” Wilmer wrote as the caption to a set of photos showing the returning cast of That ’70s Show.

“Now.. Wisconsin, where were we? #Netflix #That70sShow #That90sShow,” Wilmer closed out the post.

A clip from That ’90s Show

Below is a clip that Netflix and Wilmer have shared to create some new buzz for That ’90s Show. It will debut on January 19 on Netflix, with most of the original cast members from That 70s Show returning to make cameos and create a great atmosphere.

The comedy certainly looks like it will pick up right where the parent show left off, bringing humor to a new generation. At the same time, they are clearly paying homage to That ’70s Show, possibly working well at bringing back the audience that made it a hit for years in primetime.

Wilmer Valderrama busy at NCIS

While That 90s Show is debuting soon, Wilmer has still been really busy at NCIS. In fact, the huge NCIS crossover event is slated to arrive very soon, putting all three shows on the same night.

The big night arrives on Monday, January 9, and it will include a Star Trek actor joining the crossover.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS, and That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023.