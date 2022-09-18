NCIS sneak peek: Opening scene from season premiere released

Sean Murray stars on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

NCIS sneak peek footage from the season premiere has been released, giving fans of the show a look at one of the first scenes of the new season.

This is Season 20 for NCIS, with the team back to work, but also still dealing with the fallout of Alden Parker going MIA.

In case anyone forgot, at the end of NCIS Season 19, Parker went on the run with his ex-wife after he got framed for the murder of his former co-worker.

Gibbs’ old team did the best they could to delay the authorities until Parker could flee, with all of them believing that their new boss was innocent of the charges being brought against him.

The new season of NCIS begins with Parker still on the run, so it’s something that has to be addressed pretty quickly if the team wants to help out the folks from NCIS: Hawai’i.

As a reminder, it’s a big NCIS crossover event that kicks off the new campaign, with a story beginning during the NCIS season premiere that carries right into the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere.

Below is the extended clip that has been released for NCIS Season 20, Episode 1. In it, we see the familiar faces of NCIS, and two characters from NCIS: Hawai’i joining them in the bullpen.

They get right to the point about why the team from Hawai’i is in town, leading right into an update about what has been going on with Parker.

A movie-like trailer for the NCIS crossover was also released, providing a lot of action scenes for what is going to happen this season. It was a fun way to get people buzzing for Season 20 and it helped generate a lot of additional interest.

A little while back, former NCIS cast member Pauley Perrette revealed that she suffered a stroke. She played Abby Sciuto on the show for years, and also talked about a lot of other things that she had been through in a video shared online.

Before that, Gibbs actor Mark Harmon spoke about his time on the show for the first time in a while, and it helped to provide NCIS fans with a bit of first-hand information from the former star.

The NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event arrives at 9/8c on the evening of Monday, September 19. To get ready for it, episodes from last season can be streamed by fans using Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.