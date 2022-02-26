NCIS sneak peek for new episode is extremely dramatic

The NCIS cast has to deal with a dramatic situation on a brand new episode. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS sneak peek for the new episode is getting a lot of attention, and not just because of how dramatic it is for the characters involved.

This new episode was co-written by star Brian Dietzen, who has played Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast for many years. So we get to see a story from the point of view of someone who knows these characters inside and out.

The NCIS return date is Monday, February 28, when Season 19 episodes finally begin rolling out again. The network took a bit of a break with all three NCIS shows due to the Winter Olympics, but following the closing ceremonies in China, it’s time to see some new action.

“While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad,” reads the NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 synopsis for The Helpers.

NCIS sneak peek for The Helpers

The synopsis shared above sets the stage for what is seen in the dramatic sneak peek below. Jimmy and Kasie are trying to deal with an exposure that could lead to their deaths, and they aren’t handling the situation very well. But who would?

NCIS 19x13 Sneak Peek Clip 1 "The Helpers"

More from NCIS Season 19

There are some very notable guest appearances and new episodes coming up soon for NCIS fans to enjoy. And that begins with the new episode that airs on February 28.

In addition to Doctor Carol Wilson (played by Meredith Eaton) returning to the NCIS cast, we are going to get to meet the daughter of Jimmy and Breena Palmer. Their daughter hasn’t been a big part of the show, but she is going to show up just in time to see her father put in harm’s way.

As for additional episodes coming up, here is an NCIS schedule breakdown that covers this show, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i for the next few weeks. The trio of shows all has new episodes airing for several straight weeks, which is likely great news for the fans.

There is also a big NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover that will hit at the end of March.

Your favorite special agents are joining forces, and it's going to be an episode for the books. Don't miss the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii crossover event Monday, March 28. In the meantime, catch all-new back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i TONIGHT, starting at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6RYCcZiE3u — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 3, 2022

Before the new episodes debut, the current seasons are already on Paramount+ for fans to catch up.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.