NCIS season finale teased with sneak peek footage

The NCIS season finale has nearly arrived.

To close out Season 20, NCIS is airing a two-part finale to up the ante.

Earlier, the show also teased a plot point that Agent Nick Torres will end up in prison.

On the show, actor Wilmer Valderrama has played Torres for several years.

The character joined the team after Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo left to focus on his family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With the exit of star Michael Weatherly, the producers tapped a recognizable face to take his place.

Synopsis for the first part of the NCIS season finale

“When a suspicious murder occurs in the classified section of the National Archive, NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to the crime,” begins the synopsis for the May 15 episode of NCIS.

“Also, Jimmy accidentally makes a confession that could change the course of his relationship with Knight,” reads the rest of the synopsis.

NCIS TV promo for Kompromat

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for the new episode of NCIS. It gives a quick look at what the team will deal with. It also provides a backstory to the sneak peek Wilmer shared.

Wilmer Valderrama teases the NCIS season finale

Below is a sneak peek for part one of the NCIS season finale. Wilmer introduced it on the social media accounts for the show, providing context for the case the team is working on.

“A storyline so massive that we had to break it in two parts,” Wilmer says at the beginning of this teaser.

As a reminder, this episode airs on Monday, May 15. It is followed by part two on Monday, May 22.

More news from the NCIS Universe

The trio of NCIS shows will each have two-part season finales this spring.

The final episodes for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 air after NCIS on Monday nights.

And over at NCIS: Los Angeles, the series finale has been spread over two nights.

Early footage from the NCIS: LA series finale was released to give fans a look at the event.

NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah also said goodbye to the show and her character in a new interview.

The end of the line has nearly been reached, with the Los Angeles team about to head into the sunset.

To catch up on earlier episodes from this season of NCIS: Los Angeles, fans can stream them on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.