Daniela Ruah says goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles and Kensi Blye

NCIS: Los Angeles ends on May 21.

A two-part series finale closes out the show in style.

After 14 years on CBS, the network pulled the plug on the NCIS spin-off.

Episodes can still be streamed on Paramount+, but after May 21, no new content will get added to the database.

The great news has been that the cast and crew got early notice of the cancellation.

Knowing the show was ending, the writers also got to close out all the major storylines.

Daniela Ruah says goodbye to Kensi Blye

Speaking to TV Insider, Daniela shared her thoughts about the show ending.

Daniela was asked if she is happy with how the NCIS: LA series finale wraps up the story of her character, Agent Kensi Blye.

“I’m extremely happy,” Daniela stated.

“Kensi started her journey as a woman who would only count on herself emotionally and fiercely living for the job. She grew up and matured into wanting a life with Deeks [Eric Christian Olsen] and a family of her own while still excelling at the job,” she added.

The relationship between Kensi and Deeks was built up for a long time on the show, eventually leading to the couple getting married. The couple then adopted a daughter who has become a huge part of their lives.

Did Daniela take anything from the set?

“I kept Kensi’s badges. We always had two, so I brought them home for each one of my kids,” Daniela stated when asked if she took home anything from the set.

Daniela also noted that she took home the photo hanging on the office wall of Hetty Lange and some of her favorite outfits.

In addition to the interviews she has been giving about the show ending, Daniela also made an extensive Instagram post where she wrote about being a part of the NCIS: LA family.

The end of NCIS: Los Angeles

Footage from the NCIS: LA series finale has been released to create buzz.

The first part of the finale airs on Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c.

The show returns the second part of the finale on Sunday, May 21, at 9/8c.

Before the big nights arrive, fans can stream previous episodes from Season 14 using Paramount+.

The streaming service is also where past seasons of NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai’i are available for viewing.

Looking ahead to the next television season, CBS has ordered NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 to air in the fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.