NCIS Season 18 spoilers: Ready for answers about the airport shooting?

NCIS Season 18 spoilers about what went down between Gibbs and McGee at the airport have been hinted at by CBS.

We are all going to be getting some answers soon and the network has even revealed what day that will all take place.

During the Season 18 premiere, Gibbs appeared to shoot McGee at an airport as McGee tried to stop a plane from taking off. The episode never addressed what happened in that scene and the plot point has been left hanging since then.

With the three successive episodes, the NCIS writers used flashbacks to fill in gaps to the story of the show, including one episode that was spent on Young Gibbs and Young Ducky meeting for the first time.

But not addressing why it looked like Gibbs shot McGee in the first few moments of Season 18 has led to some very annoyed viewers. Now we know when that cliffhanger will get addressed.

NCIS spoilers: When will we learn about airport shooting?

A special episode of NCIS Season 18 is going to air on Tuesday, January 19 at 9/8c. This will serve as Season 18, Episode 5 of the show. It is called Head of the Snake.

Finally, we are going to get some answers about what happened at the airport while also getting some closure on the case that Gibbs and Fornell have been working on for weeks (or months in the show’s timeline). It’s also time to let the rest of the team in on what they have secretly been doing off books.

The full synopsis for NCIS Season 18, Episode 5 is shared below:

“Gibbs and Fornell’s crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax. Also, Gibbs and Vance finally let the team in on a case that has dangerous implications, on NCIS.”

In addition to Joe Spano returning as Tobias Fornell during the episode, it is also getting advertised that Juliette Angelo will guest star as Emily Fornell and that Margo Harshman is back as Delilah Fielding (McGee’s wife). This seems to indicate that it will be a continuation of the previous episode, which will air earlier in the night in the regular time slot.

What happens next on NCIS?

Once the storylines from this episode get wrapped up, where Tobias finds closure and viewers find out why it looked like Gibbs shot McGee, it’s time to turn to one of the other subplots of the season.

There are only a few episodes after this one before a major character leaves the show. There will likely be a buildup to that point, and we have an article that reveals who is leaving NCIS for readers who don’t already know.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.