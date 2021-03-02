NCIS Season 18, Episode 8 sneak peeks, TV promo revealed

Jack Sloane has been a fun character on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

True Believer is NCIS Season 18, Episode 8 and it airs for the first time on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the new episode debuting on CBS, the network has released a number of sneak peeks and television promos to increase the buzz surrounding it.

There are many rumors floating around that this is also going to be the final episode of one of the NCIS cast members, which means it is a night that fans will not want to miss.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

And after another winter hiatus for the show, it’s good that the CBS schedule has a number of new NCIS episodes on it in March.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that was released by CBS for the new episode called True Believer:

“When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS.”

TV promo for NCIS Season 18, Episode 8

Here is the promo that is currently airing on CBS for the March 2 episode of NCIS. It definitely sets the stage for some drama, and Sloane’s reaction to what they find in Afghanistan is certainly memorable.

NCIS: True Believer sneak peeks

There are three primary sneak peek clips for the new episode of NCIS, and they are shared below. Each one shows a different aspect of the episode, which could also provide what some viewers might consider spoilers about what is about to take place on Tuesday night.

The first sneak peek provides a scene of Gibbs and Sloane speaking to Vance about what they have found on the mission.

The second sneak peek from the episode takes place at the NCIS offices, with McGee, Torres, and Bishop speaking about the mission that Sloane and Gibbs are on. Vance explains the situation, and the team starts doing some research to help them.

When it comes to the third sneak peek for True Believer, there is a lot of subtext to what should take place before the end of the hour. Sloane is wallowing in her experiences at NCIS, and it appears that she is ready to turn the page on her life. Changes are ahead.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Will Gibbs share his feelings with Sloane? Or is he going to act too late for it to have any impact on their futures?

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.