NCIS returns with new episode after crossover, brings relationship drama for Knight and Palmer

NCIS is back with a new episode called Bridges that is going to have the team in action again following that big crossover.

In a three-hour event that debuted on January 9, the casts of the three NCIS dramas met to solve a case that stretched from D.C. to Hawai’i.

But now it’s back to work for everyone, and it also looks like we will see the connection between Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer get a tad deeper.

There was a quick tease about them still dating during the crossover, but it was mostly a joke to put Agent Jane Tennant and Agent Nick Torres on the spot again.

“Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign,” starts the synopsis for the new episode of NCIS.

“Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens,” wraps up the synopsis as we learn a big sub-story from the new installment.

Below is the new TV promo that CBS is running for the January 16 episode of NCIS. The show will go back to its 9/8c timeslot after airing an hour earlier during the crossover event.

As we mentioned, the new episode is called Bridges, and it will be good to see the team returning to its flow.

More news and notes from NCIS

There are many new episodes still left to debut in NCIS Season 20, and rumors have already started about what one of them could include.

Michael Weatherly teased a Tony and Ziva reunion on NCIS, which many fans of the show have wanted to see for a while.

For years, Weatherly played Agent Anthony DiNozzo, while actress Cote de Pablo took on the role of Ziva David.

As for the show possibly getting renewed, the Fall 2022 NCIS television ratings were extremely good, heavily suggesting that it is only a matter of time until CBS pulls the trigger on NCIS Season 21.

Likewise, it looks like NCIS: Hawai’i is heading for renewal, especially after the good numbers that have been coming in recently. The future is a bit murky for NCIS: Los Angeles, though.

If you happened to miss the NCIS crossover event, all of the episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where NCIS fans can re-watch or catch up on earlier episodes from Season 20.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.