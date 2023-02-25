NCIS returns with Episode No. 450 before taking another break

NCIS Episode No. 450 is called Unusual Suspects, and it debuts soon on CBS.

Serving as NCIS Season 20, Episode 15, it arrives on Monday, February 27 at 9/8c.

This is a pretty big milestone for the hit show, as the drama continues marching toward 500 episodes.

“NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident,” begins the synopsis for Unusual Suspects.

“Also, Parker’s dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation, on the 450th episode of the CBS Original series,” finishes up the synopsis for the new episode of NCIS.

Francis Xavier McCarthy plays Roman Parker, the father of NCIS team leader Alden Parker. He has already appeared on the show before this, leading to some great moments.

NCIS TV promo for Unusual Suspects

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for the February 27 episode of NCIS. It’s the first new one after taking a week off, so many television viewers may have missed it.

In the footage, a few glimpses of the investigation are shown, but it doesn’t quite reveal why the elder Parker is going to become involved in the case.

More from NCIS Episode No. 450

A long clip from the new episode was also released, revealing how the character of Roman Parker returns.

While discussing the case, Parker gets a text from his father, and he tears out of there with worries that something has happened.

📢 This is not a drill – we've got double the Parker pandemonium on Monday's all-new episode of #NCIS. It's all happening at 9/8c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/zl4mR8Ayj6 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 25, 2023

NCIS news and notes

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of NCIS during the first week of March.

On Monday, March 6, CBS is going to be airing NCIS Season 20, Episode 7 again. That’s the one called Love Lost, where the team investigates the Secretary of the Navy after her husband says she tried to murder him.

It’s a brief break before a new episode arrives again on March 13.

Some great news came out recently, though, when CBS renewed NCIS for Season 21. This means that after the current season comes to an end (S20), more new episodes will be arriving in the fall.

The news has not been as positive for NCIS: Los Angeles, with the spin-off coming to a conclusion at the end of Season 14.

Despite the door closing pretty soon, the cast and crew have been hard at work on some new content. Many new episodes will be debuting before the series finale in May.

And to make things really interesting, LL Cool J was invited to keep playing Sam Hanna, even though he would have to do it on a different program.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.