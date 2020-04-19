NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 release date: Ratings hint at good things

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 has a great shot at renewal. The second NCIS spin-off has found a good foothold on Sunday night, which projects some good news when CBS decides to renew or cancel the program.

On April 19, the NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 finale airs on CBS, bringing an end to its current season. Unfortunately, that is a few episodes before when it was supposed to end this spring.

Once that season finale airs, the long summer hiatus begins until fans can start looking forward to the NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 episodes. This is where things are a bit up in the air at the network.

Will NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 release date happen as planned?

CBS has not made an official announcement on the return of any NCIS program. The network hasn’t let fans know the future of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, or NCIS: New Orleans.

What we do know, though, is that the recent ratings for all three programs have been quite good. That is the case for the Sunday night spin-offs, where the network has gained a lot of traction with viewers.

On average, the Sunday night NCIS: New Orleans ratings are still below where the show had been on Tuesday nights, but it is still a really strong number each week for that 10/9c time slot. Strong enough to deserve a renewal.

If everything stays on plan, then the NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 release date could happen during the last week of September 2020, which is where the show normally resides.

To accomplish that, though, the country will have to find a way to emerge from the health crisis it is currently experiencing. If not, then production on all future episodes could get delayed a bit.

A) This is happening tonight. Get pumped! B) I got to meet and work with @tomlenk who is a national treasure. C) I have no idea why my hat is sitting so high on my head. It looks like I’m hiding a hamburger under there. #ncisnola https://t.co/Y9x1aFfChu — Rob Kerkovich (@RobKerkovich) April 19, 2020

NCIS: New Orleans cast changes

When it comes to the men and women who make up the NCIS: New Orleans cast, there have been several notable changes that took place during Season 6.

At the top of that list is actor Lucas Black wanting to leave the show to spend more time with his family. To grant him that wish, the writers killed off the character of Christopher Lasalle.

Replacing Lasalle as a member of the NCIS team was Charles Michael Davis, as Quentin Carter. He has received a mixed response from viewers. Some fans love him on the show, while others aren’t so sure he fits with the team.

Looking ahead to the fall 2020 episodes, it would not be surprising to see the NCIS: New Orleans cast undergo more changes.

NCIS: New Orleans should return for new episodes in fall 2020 on CBS.