NCIS makes a big announcement about Season 20

The NCIS cast is back to work on episodes that will air in Fall 2022. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 20 will debut new episodes in Fall 2022, with a season premiere set to air on Monday, September 19. There are a lot of questions about where the show is heading after that dramatic Season 19 finale, but answers should be coming pretty soon.

Some great news about the show was announced on Thursday (July 14), as it was revealed that production of Season 20 episodes has begun. This is a huge deal, with the primary NCIS cast members all on scene to begin filming.

“Miss us? We’ve got good news — #NCIS is back in production for season 20 and we can’t wait to have this team back on our screens. See you real soon,” reads the shared social media message.

The additional good news is that we can officially put a pin in the rumors that star Wilmer Valderrama wasn’t going to return to the show due to his other obligations. The character of Agent Nick Torres should be seen on Episode 1 of Season 20.

Recently, Valderrama teased his followers about a new show that he was working on, and this is in addition to the work he is putting in to becoming Zorro on Disney+.

There are more layers to unwrap with the character of Torres, and we should prepare to see some additional development as Season 20 starts rolling out episodes in the fall.

Is NCIS done after Season 20?

The hope is that the television ratings for NCIS continue to be strong in Fall 2022 and that the show is brought back for more seasons. It will be interesting to see if viewers keep tuning in to see Gary Cole playing Alden Parker or if NCIS fans miss Mark Harmon too much (he played Gibbs).

For now, there has been no announcement about this being the final season of NCIS, so that serves as great news at the moment.

More news from the world of NCIS

There is some big news about one of the NCIS spin-offs as well. CBS is giving NCIS: Los Angeles a new timeslot for the fall, with the show getting bumped from airing at 9/8c on Sunday nights.

Instead, the show has been pushed back to 10/9c, forcing fans to stay up a bit later on Sundays to watch the episodes live. Luckily, NCIS: LA is available for streaming through Paramount+, so that’s a way for viewers to catch up if an episode gets missed.

To re-watch some of the later episodes from NCIS Season 19, they can also be streamed on Paramount+. It’s probably a good idea to re-watch the Season 19 finale before Season 20 arrives, especially due to that huge cliffhanger.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.