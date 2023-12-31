NCIS: Los Angeles star Renée Felice Smith shares fun video of her cute dog being naughty during the holidays

Renée Felice Smith has kept busy since departing the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

Fans saw her return to play Nell Jones again on the NCIS: LA series finale, but then she returned to her busy life.

An actress, writer, and director, Renée is also active on social media to share updates from her life.

Renée was even on the picket lines during the SAG-AFTRA strike. She was trying to help get better pay and benefits for everyone within the industry.

Renée also shared a story about losing her health insurance despite “working as a series regular on a hit network television show” and paying nearly $100,000 in dues.

Amid all her other jobs, Renée is also a dog owner.

Renée Felice Smith shares new photos and video of her dog

“Absolute perfect angel Christmas boy GUS being a lil naughty,” Renée captioned a new Instagram post.

The post featured two images of her adopted dog as he tried to get to some tasty-looking food on the counter.

A video accompanies the post, with Gus realizing he has been spotted trying to sneak a taste.

Gus is an adopted dog that she got from I Stand With My Pack. He has been featured in many social media posts from Renée this year.

According to its social media page, ISWMP is a non-profit organization assisting in saving animals’ lives and preventing animal suffering and cruelty.

The Instagram page for ISWMP also showcases many dogs looking to find their forever home.

Below is a post about Paloma, a dog recently waiting to be adopted. Her story has a happy ending as she has finally found a family to go home with this holiday season.

