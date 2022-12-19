NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah adopts a cute dog

Daniela Ruah stars as Kensi Blye on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

Daniela Ruah from NCIS: Los Angeles revealed that her family added a new member.

On social media, Daniela let all her followers know that a new puppy has arrived for the holidays.

Named Ice, it appears that the cute new addition is a Swiss Shepherd.

“This year Hanukkah and Christmas came early… We added this guy to the family,” Daniela announced on Instagram.

“Welcome home Ice,” Daniela wrote as the rest of her caption next to a really fun photo of Ice.

The Instagram post has already received more than 26,000 likes at the time of this posting, including other NCIS members: Los Angeles cast members, where Daniela plays Agent Kensi Blye.

Daniela Ruah reveals Ice to the world

Below is Daniela’s post on Instagram, with Ice looking very interested in the camera that is taking his picture.

Hopefully, this is just the first of many photos Daniela shares of her new family member.

News about NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: LA is currently on a long winter hiatus, with no new episodes of the show debuting during December.

It won’t be long until the show returns, though, with Sunday, January 8, set as the current return date.

That first episode will be a bonus installment for fans, as this will be the first show from the NCIS Universe to come back in January 2023.

Then, it’s time for the big NCIS crossover, which will air on the evening of Monday, January 9. It will be three hours long, beginning at 8/7c on CBS and involving all three casts.

CBS also released a full-length NCIS crossover trailer, giving fans a good look at the story. Fans will soon see how the writers deal with all agents converging on one case.

Within that big crossover, one of the notable guest stars is a famous Star Trek actor now joining the NCIS world on CBS. He is just one of many people who will appear to help further a story that will take three hours to tell.

To catch up on any of the previous NCIS: LA Season 14 episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great way to re-watch some of the key episodes from this fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.