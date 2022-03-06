NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13: Schedule for new episodes

Callen and Sam are on the case during new episodes of NCIS: LA this spring. Pic credit: CBS

New episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 continue rolling out on Sunday nights during the month of March 2022.

After the show took an extended hiatus this past winter, with some episodes getting postponed due to NFL playoff action, NCIS: LA fans are finally getting treated with a number of consecutive weeks with new content.

On the previous episode of NCIS: LA, fans watched as the team helped a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter. The episode featured new character NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Aliyah de León (played by Briana Marin).

That episode also guest-starred Caitlin Carmichael on the NCIS: LA cast, as she played Gia Michelle.

Upcoming NCIS: LA Season 13 episodes

Here is a breakdown of what will take place with the NCIS spin-off over the next few weeks. It should be an exciting March for fans of the show, with a lot of new content debuting on Sunday evenings.

Sunday, March 6: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 10 called Where Loyalties Lie

Sunday, March 13: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 11 called All the Little Things (This episode features a cast member returning to NCIS: LA)

Sunday, March 20: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 12 called Murmuration

You know the drill, #NCISLA fam — tonight at 9/8c — can we count on you? pic.twitter.com/Tj3Jxv0NuW — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) March 6, 2022

Synopses for new episodes of NCIS: LA

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for the trio of brand-new NCIS: LA episodes that will debut in March. Each one gives a look at what the characters will be dealing with on that particular week.

“When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit,” reads the synopsis for the March 6 NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Where Loyalties Lie.

“When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children,” reads the synopsis for the March 13 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles called All the Little Things.

“The NCIS team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane. Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection,” reads the synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles March 20 episode called Murmuration.

Us, empaths, sensing something's wrong… Find out what's going on this Sunday night at 9/8c. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/A0N8CERoHf — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) March 4, 2022

For any NCIS: LA fans who have missed some of the previous Season 13 episodes, they are currently streaming on Paramount+. That’s where previous seasons can be viewed as well.

For fans of all the shows, a new episode of NCIS features Director Vance’s daughter coming to work for him. It should be an entertaining night with a new agent on board for an intense story.

Additionally, Michael Weatherly spurred on new NCIS rumors about a possible return to the show, leading to a lot of fans asking the former star if he will come back after Bull got canceled.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.