NCIS: Los Angeles returns with a bonus episode this weekend

Daniela Ruah stars on the NCIS: LA cast as Agent Kensi Blye. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date has finally arrived, with a bonus episode hitting CBS before the big NCIS crossover event.

It has been a long winter hiatus for the Sunday night drama, but L.A. will be the first of the trio of NCIS shows to return with a new episode in January 2023 finally.

An important piece of information to note is that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 9 will be airing at 9/8c on Sunday, January 8.

It’s not going to be in that 10/9c time slot on Sunday, so again, fans of the show will have to adjust a bit. This is why it is good to set up a series recording on those DVRs in case the show bounces around time slots again.

Previously, the NCIS crossover was supposed to be the first new content for the NCIS Universe this winter, but that got pushed back to the evening of January 9.

Now, NCIS: LA gets to air new episodes on back-to-back days, with one on Sunday night and another on Monday night.

NCIS: Los Angeles episode synopsis for January 8

“When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they’re shocked to learn who owns the boat,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 9.

As a reminder, this new episode airs at 9/8c on Sunday night, and it is called Blood Bank.

You might want to clear your schedule — we've got a lot of #NCISLA coming your way. Watch an all-new episode this Sunday to get excited for Monday's NCIS Crossover Event, starting with #NCIS at 8/7c, then #NCISHawaii, and finally #NCISLA. Get hype. pic.twitter.com/deKELp37m2 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) January 3, 2023

More details for the NCIS crossover event

There are some interesting rumors about a Hetty Lange reference in the NCIS: Los Angeles chapter of the big crossover.

The night starts out with a new episode of NCIS at 8/7c to get things started. It continues with NCIS: Hawai’i at 9/8c and concludes with NCIS: LA at 10/9c.

Producers have set this whole night up so that it is a bit separate from other content that has previously aired this season, so fans of NCIS: LA won’t be lost tuning into the other shows earlier in the evening.

And in other news, NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah adopted a cute dog, and she shared some photos of their new family member online.

Before the NCIS: LA return date hits on the evening of January 8, fans can go back and stream all previous episodes from Season 14 using Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.