NCIS: Los Angeles promo revealed for the final episode

NCIS: Los Angeles is at an end.

The final episode of the series airs on Sunday, May 21.

After 14 successful seasons on CBS, the NCIS spin-off will head into the sunset.

Several big moments await the team, including the long-awaited wedding between G. Callen and Anna Kolcheck.

But first, the intense final case must be wrapped up, with some agents in grave danger.

This new episode on Sunday night is the second part of the series finale, New Beginnings.

For fans who have not seen part one, it is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 21 TV promo

The TV promo for the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale is shared below.

Some additional action with the guest stars that appeared in the previous episode plays out.

That includes a former CSI star who joined the NCIS: LA cast for the final installments.

“The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) decide on an impromptu wedding,” reads the full synopsis for the May 21 installment of NCIS: LA.

Fans should also note that this new episode airs at 9/8c instead of in the 10/9c time slot.

CBS moved up the series finale to present a special about the show in the 10/9c time slot.

More news from the NCIS Universe

It will be a busy few days on CBS when it comes to the world of NCIS.

The season finales of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i air on Monday, May 22. It begins at 9/8c that evening, wrapping up Season 21 of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i.

The finales for each show have been split into two episodes, stretching out the drama.

A high probability exists that cliffhangers are coming. CBS already renewed the dramas for new seasons, so more episodes are coming out in the fall.

There may be some bad news on the horizon, though. The ongoing Writers Strike could impact NCIS and cause the show to be removed from the Fall 2023 television schedule.

SPOILER ALERT: YES, Everyone got emotional at the wrap party, and YES, everyone knows each other way too well… #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/tcH8v7yRS0 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 18, 2023

Past seasons of NCIS: LA available for streaming

Even though the series is ending, fans can go back and watch classic episodes from the past.

All 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles will be available for streaming on Paramount+. The service is also where episodes from the seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans can be watched.

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale airs on CBS Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c.