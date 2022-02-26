NCIS: Los Angeles promo clip released for new episode

Callen and Sam work together during a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek was released for the brand-new episode that will finally debut on Sunday night.

This promo is definitely intended to get NCIS: LA fans excited about the show coming back, especially since it has been so long since new content aired.

When we last saw the NCIS: LA team, Kensi was trapped during a mission in Mexico and there was a scramble to bring her home safely.

Now, the team has an important new case to work on that revolves around the daughter of a U.S. ambassador.

NCIS: LA synopsis for episode called Under the Influence

“The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case,” reads the synopsis that CBS has released for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 9.

NCIS: LA promo for Sunday, February 27 episode

The video clip that can be seen below comes from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 9 and it breaks down what the team is going to be dealing with on the night. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL COOL J) can be seen getting briefed by Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) and Special Agent Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) in their situation room.

NCIS: Los Angeles 13x09 Sneak Peek Clip 1 "Under the Influence"

All NCIS shows return soon

Over the next few days, all three NCIS shows return with new episodes. Here is a schedule breakdown for NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i for the next few weeks. The great news is that due to how few episodes of the shows have aired so far this television season, there is a lot left to debut.

With NCIS: LA, fans have only been able to watch eight episodes during Fall 2021 and Winter 2022. It has been difficult for fans to keep up with when new episodes are debuting, as well, due to the NFL schedule and the NFL playoffs shifting the primetime schedule.

For NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, there is a huge crossover event that will arrive at the end of March, so that is definitely something to look forward to. It debuts on Monday, March 28, and it will be two hours of fun with two of the NCIS casts.

Also in March, NCIS: LA spoilers reveal the return of a character from the past, and it should be very exciting for anyone who hasn’t yet heard the news.

Ready for a bonus scene from the February 27 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles? Check out the additional clip below.

Ready to party with Marty? Multi-hyphenate status not required. See you tomorrow. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/GMlh5wtYsW — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) February 26, 2022

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.