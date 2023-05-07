NCIS: Los Angeles clip presents shocking revelation for Callen

NCIS: Los Angeles is finally going to have Callen face his past.

The show has teased answers about Grisha “G.” Callen and what happened to him for years.

Slowly, details have been revealed, including how Hetty Lange played a part in training him at a young age.

Now, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) will come face to face with the man who tortured him as a child.

As the show debuts its final episodes, NCIS: LA fans will finally get a payoff.

And this will allow all of the characters to settle in for a big two-part series finale to close down the Los Angeles spin-off.

NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek for May 7 episode

In the shocking clip shared below, Callen gets a text and a phone call from a mystery number.

As soon as Callen hears the voice on the other end, he experiences a flashback to when he heard that voice as a child.

“We need to talk,” says the mysterious voice.

“There’s nothing I’d like more,” Callen responds, realizing Dr. Howard Pembrook is on the other end of the phone.

“It’s a conversation that’s been a long time coming,” Pembrook admits.

“I’ve waited my whole life for it,” Callen says as the teaser ends.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 19 is a big one

“When four people, including a CIA officer, are shot and killed in broad daylight, the NCIS team suspects the attacks have something to do with DRONA. Pembrook meets with Callen and gives more insight into his past,” reads the full synopsis for the new NCIS: LA episode called The Reckoning.

This episode airs for the first time on Sunday, May 7, and serves as the final installment before the series finale.

Howard Pembrook was one of the doctors who ran torturous tests on Callen. He has returned for a mysterious reason and could provide Callen some closure.

That closure would be a big deal before Callen’s wedding to Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly).

Playing Pembrook on the NCIS: LA cast is actor Jere Burns. In addition to his guest-starring role on the NCIS spin-off, he has been on Justified asWynn Duffy and Angie Tribeca as Atkins.

Wrapping up NCIS: Los Angeles

Including this new episode on May 7, only three episodes are left on the NCIS: LA TV schedule. Each hour will be integral to the characters as the writers wrap up the main storylines.

And after the episode called The Reckoning, all that remains is the two-part series finale for the show.

For fans who have missed any Season 14 episodes and need to catch up ahead of the series finale, all previous content is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.