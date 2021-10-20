NCIS: Hawai’i TV ratings see a modest increase with new episode

Vanessa Lachey continues to lead the NCIS: Hawai’i cast during Season 1. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Hawai’i TV ratings for the episode called Gaijin from October 18 have been released.

The great news is that Episode 5 for the NCIS spin-off saw an uptick in live viewers.

An estimated 5.352 million CBS viewers tuned in for the new episode, notching a 1.15 percent increase in the week-to-week numbers.

NCIS: Hawai’i also saw a really nice increase in viewers within the 18-49 age group, notching a 0.48 in that demo for the 10/9c time slot on October 18. In the week-to-week numbers, there was an increase of 14.29 percent from the previous week.

A deeper look at the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 TV ratings

Through the first five episodes for NCIS: Hawai’i, the show is averaging an estimated 5.661 million live viewers each week. The show is also averaging 0.48 in the key demo of viewers aged 18-49.

The even better news for the NCIS spin-off is that it is doing much better than shows on the other major networks airing at that same time. It means that CBS is winning the timeslot each evening, which is exactly what a network wants to achieve when a new series is debuting.

The Tech Guru – Cyber Intelligence Specialist, history aficionado, most likely knows the answers to all your questions. #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/lxcCIw4iN3 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) October 19, 2021

NCIS: Hawai’i got a full episode order from CBS

Last week, it was revealed that NCIS: Hawai’i received a full Season 1 episode order from CBS. This means that the network felt good enough about its new show to order episodes that will air in Spring 2022.

This is a very encouraging sign that the new drama series could be looking at a Season 2 order soon if the numbers hold steady or improve over the next few months. If CBS can ensure that it continues to win that Monday night timeslot at 10/9c, then we could see many more episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i to come.

When you roll into work late with a coffee and blame it on traffic @Noah_live #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/2bPW9Qfn4N — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) October 19, 2021

More news from the world of NCIS

The latest episode of NCIS marked the first time the show was without Gibbs. It was a stark change from what has become very familiar to NCIS fans over the years, but also something that may have been coming for a while now.

Hopefully, in the coming weeks and months, NCIS fans continue to tune in for the new episodes so that Season 20 ends up getting ordered by CBS. Even without Gibbs at the helm, the show presents an interesting dynamic with the new people on the NCIS cast.

And if the show ends up getting renewed for Season 20, maybe Gibbs will come back for a few more episodes during sweeps month next year. It would also be a great opportunity to bring back a few other characters from NCIS’s past.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.