NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey receives big TV award

Vanessa Lachey is one of the busiest women in Hollywood. And she just received an award for the hard work she has put into several unscripted shows.

CBS viewers have grown to know Vanessa as NCIS Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. She is the boss on the NCIS spin-off, which airs Monday nights at 10/9c.

A new season of NCIS: Hawai’i begins in February 2024 – delayed by two Hollywood strikes. Past episodes of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Before all that, Vanessa was named Miss Teen USA in 1998, served as a host on MTV’s Total Request Live (TRL), and met the frontman from 98 Degrees (Nick Lachey).

Later, Vanessa would host or judge a series of reality shows, including True Beauty and Wipeout. She even competed on a season of Dancing With the Stars.

Now, Vanessa and her husband have become huge on Netflix due to the success of several new reality dating shows. And they are hard at work on even more content.

Vanessa Lachey named one of the most powerful women in reality TV

Variety released a list of the 40 most powerful women in reality television. Some of the names on the list are Padma Lakshmi from Top Chef and Taste the Nation, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg from The Masked Singer, and Katy Perry from American Idol.

Netflix viewers have become very familiar with Vanessa Lachey’s work. She is one of the people behind two of the most-watched unscripted shows on television.

Now, Variety has honored Vanessa for all that hard work by naming her one of the most powerful women in reality TV.

Along with her husband, Nick Lachey, they co-host Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. The shows have become immensely popular, and past seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

Love Is Blind even got nominated for an Emmy Award.

Below is an interview that Vanessa and Nick did about their new Netflix dating show. And one of the topics of conversation was an awkward Jessica Simpson interview moment.

Work has begun on new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

And a new spin-off called NCIS: Sydney is currently airing on CBS. For fans who want to catch up on the new series, episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 debuts on Monday, February 12. It’s a long wait for the new content, but the Hollywood strikes delayed everything.

The countdown starts NOW — #NCIS Season 21 and #NCISHawaii Season 3 premiere February 12 on CBS. 🎉 We can’t wait to see you there! #NCISverse pic.twitter.com/wH5qndvpR7 — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) November 13, 2023

Former NCIS star Mark Harmon wrote a new book and has been doing interviews about his work on The West Wing.

NCIS: Hawai’i returns on February 12 to CBS. Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum are streaming on Netflix.