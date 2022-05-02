NCIS: Hawai’i star is guest starring on new episode of NCIS

The first season of NCIS: Hawai’i is coming to a close in May 2022. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast will feature an NCIS: Hawai’i star in the next new episode.

Both shows have been on a brief hiatus before heading into the stretch run of episodes this May, but they return with new content on the night of Monday, May 2.

Jason Antoon is the actor joining the NCIS cast for the new episode called The Brat Pack. Antoon plays computer expert Ernie Malik, and he has some insight to offer on a case.

During the crossover between the two shows a short while back, Ernie shared a lot of scenes with Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law). That interaction is going to get played up in The Brat Pack.

Ernie Malik offers help to NCIS

In the clip below for the NCIS episode called The Brat Pack, Ernie makes an appearance during a chat with Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

To fully understand the humor of the clip, fans will need to watch the big NCIS crossover event that took place in March. Those past episodes are all available for streaming on Paramount+.

More news from the world of NCIS

A new actress is joining the NCIS cast in the Season 19 finale, and it sets the stage for a lot of drama. This is also a character that will reportedly appear in NCIS Season 20, so that might be a heavy hint that the show is ending on a cliffhanger this month.

Even though it is still a while until the final episodes of the season arrive, here is the NCIS season finale analysis, where that actress will first appear on the show. It also gives the writers something to build toward during the upcoming episodes.

And don’t forget to tune in for the new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, which debuts at 10/9c on Monday night (May 2).

“When a navy seaman is involved in a murder, the NCIS team is called to work the case on their day off. Also, Lucy finds out Whistler turned down a promotion in D.C. to stay in Hawai’i,” reads the synopsis for the new episode called Nightwatch.

All three NCIS shows have been renewed for the fall, so there is much more content coming to CBS in the following television season.

NCIS airs at 9/8c, and NCIS: Hawai’i airs at 10/9c Mondays on CBS.